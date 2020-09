The Republic of Ireland has been placed on Level 2 of the new "Framework for Restrictive Measures"

The Irish government has today published its new medium-term plan for managing and suppressing coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, entitled "Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19."

The newly-published plan signifies a shift from a short-term emergency response approach to a medium-term approach to managing risk and repairing the damage that COVID-19 has inflicted on society.

As part of the plan, a new "Framework for Restrictive Measures" has been published in order to "help us to go about our daily lives as much as possible while managing the behaviour of the virus."

The Framework consists of five levels and the National Level has been presently set at Level 2.

It will be possible for different regions and counties to be at a different Level to the National Level, depending on the incidence of the virus in that particular region or county. Co Dublin, for instance, is also on Level 2, with some specific modifications.

The lower Levels will be activated when there is a low incidence of the disease, with isolated outbreaks, and low community transmission. The higher Levels will be used to deal with higher incidences of the disease.

Level 2 of Ireland's Plan for Living with COVID-19

At Level 2, which the whole of Ireland is placed on effective September 15, the majority of areas of economy and society, such as schools, restaurants, pubs, and gyms, are open.

The priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the workforce.

Sporting activities can continue, but with a higher level of restriction.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to limit the number of people you meet at this level.

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden:

Visitors from one other household only or up to 6 visitors from 2 other households or 3 other households.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden:

Members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings up to 6 people indoors, 15 outdoors from 1, 2 or 3 other households.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Weddings:

Up to 50 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings:

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

Up to 50 patrons are permitted and in pods or groups of up to 6 if appropriate, with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Organised outdoor gatherings:

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for the majority of venues.

Up to 200 patrons for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (with robust protective measures as per sectoral guidance).

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Sports

Training:

Outdoors: training can take place in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: training, exercise and dance classes can take place in pods of up to 6 inside (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Matches and events:

up to 100 patrons/spectators outdoors and 50 patrons/spectators indoors

up to 200 for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Gyms, leisure centres, and swimming pools:

These can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Religious services

Open with protective measures (for example, appropriate social distancing, one-way traffic within the venue, removal of communal prayer items) for up to 50 worshipers.

Where the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted in separated sub-groupings of no more than 50, with additional protective measures as per guidelines.

Religious settings guidance

Funeral Directors guidance

Bereavement guidance

Funerals

Up to 50 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

Open with protective measures (for example, a maximum capacity to allow 2 metre distancing, one-way traffic within the venue).

Maximum numbers are linked to capacity, taking account of public health advice.

Bars, cafes, and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in restaurants and cafes linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from up to 3 households.

You can see guidance from Fáilte Ireland on the reopening of pubs here.

You can see guidance from Fáilte Ireland on the reopening of restaurants and cafes here.

Learn more about the Stay and Spend tax credit incentive.

Wet pubs

Open with robust protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls and so on).

Maximum numbers linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice including appropriate social distancing, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from no more than 3 households or the prevailing advice on the mixing of households.

Nightclubs, discos, and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open with protective measures (for example: staff face coverings, signage, hand sanitiser, regular cleaning of hard surfaces, customer details recorded for contact tracing process).

You can see guidelines on the reopening of hotels here.

You can see guidelines on the reopening of hostels here.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Work

Work from home if possible.

If you can work from home, you are advised to only attend work for essential on-site meetings, inductions and training.

Domestic travel

No restrictions.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport

You must wear a face covering if using public transport.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Peak hours for essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Open with enhanced protective measures.

Follow HPSC guidance.

