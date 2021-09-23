The complete guide to destination experiences in Galway

Our guide of destination experiences you can't miss when you're visiting Galway.
This video features each destination we've covered in our Galway Travel Video series kindly created by inFlightFlix.
Here is a full list of each destination and links to IrishCentral articles where you can find more information!
- The Dough Bros Pizzeria
- Connemara Blue Artisan Glass
- The Whitethorn Gallery, Clifden
- Cottage Handcrafts, Moyard, Connemara
- Aran Camping & Glamping, Inis Mór
- Rooftop Garden at the Lough Rea Hotel
- Connemara National Park, Letterfrack
- Connemara Championship Golf Links
- Galway Bay Gaeltacht
- Aran Island Ferries, Rossaveal
- Aran Islands Gaeltacht
- Connemara Heartlands Gaeltacht
- Ionad Cultúrtha an Phiarsaigh, Rosmuc, Connemara
- Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden
- The Sheep & Wool Centre, Leenane
- Inishbofin Island, Cleggan
- Luxury shopping in Brown Thomas
- Il Vicolo, Lower Dominick St, Galway
- Family fun and challenges at Pure Skill
- Cobwebs Fine & Antique Jewellery, Quay Lane
- Judy Greene Pottery, Kirwans Lane
- Legend of the Claddagh Ring, 26 Shop Street
- Galway Irish Crystal, Merlin Park
- Mishnóc: Handcrafted leather goods
- The Sheep, Medieval Latin Quarter
- Explore Ireland with Lally Tours
- High King Tours, Galway City & Cong
- Enjoy authentic Italien cuisine at La Collina, Salthill
- NUI Galway- Explore one of Ireland's oldest universities
