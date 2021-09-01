The Sheep, Medieval Latin Quarter, Galway City

The Sheep located in the heart of Galway City's Medieval Latin Quarter offers beautiful wool sheepskin and craft products all made in the West of Ireland.

'The Sheep', a store idea dreamed up by Raytus Gassner & Mark Tierney as an authentic and true handcrafted Galway gift.

The 'sheep' was chosen as the character due to Galway's location, situated on the edge of Connemara where the sheep is the iconic image everyone seems to bring with.

Discover your individually handcrafted sheep, which are all made in the upstairs workshop.

The store collection includes a range of Merino wool hats and scarves produced by the Inis Méain Knitting Company on Inis Méain, one of the Aran Island situated in Galway Bay.

A luxurious range of Lamb and Merino Wool scarves & throws produced in Foxford, County Mayo by the renowned Foxford Woolen Mills.

Sheepskin baby, adult and home products from County Sligo and a commissioned collection of prints by Siobhan Mc Nutt from Galway are available as exclusive greeting cards, mounted prints, and framed prints.

