Lally Tours is an award-winning tour operator, showcasing the west of Ireland through private tours, day trips, city tours & extended trips throughout Ireland.

Lally Tours is especially passionate about the west of Ireland. They work hard to ensure that each of their guests enjoy a fantastic, memorable and exceptional experience of our gorgeous part of the world.

They offer the largest range of Day Tours from Galway City to the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara, and the Aran Islands.

If you're looking to get from Galway to the Cliffs of Moher, then you're in the right place! Lally Tours offers guided Day Tours, Express services from Galway City to the Cliffs of Moher and Burren region. You can choose to join a scheduled group tour, or you can choose to take a private tour.

Their Connemara experiences range from scheduled day tours to private tours and span across a range of our favorite things to see and do in Connemara.

The grounds of Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden are as immaculate and beautiful as the romantic story behind its history. Diamond Hill at the Connemara National Park is another favorite for those looking to do some hiking or hillwalking in the west of Ireland.

You can also explore Galway with Lally Tours friendly guides and learn about this colorful city.

