The guide to Galway experiences for couples

Our guide of activities you can experience together as a couple in County Galway.

Afternoon Tea at the G Hotel: Take your seat in stylish lounges designed by Philip Tracey and enjoy a selection of sandwiches, savory delicacies, and sweet treats.

Inisbofin Island: Ireland's most westerly and wild paradise. Take a romantic walk on the sandy beaches strewn with shells, while crystal clear water makes swimming, snorkeling and diving a joy.

Lally Tours: To explore Galway together use Lally Tours as your local travel operator. Enjoy hop on hop off bus tours of Galway city as well as guided and express trips to the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and the Aran Islands.

Legend of the Claddagh Ring: Delve into the history and lore of this iconic ring at the Legend of the Claddagh Ring museum and visitor center in Galway, where you can learn where the ring first came from and what it has come to represent.

Aran Sweater Market: Located on the Aran Islands, since 1892 this shop has been creating the beauty of real authentic Aran knitwear. They've grown from being a cornerstone of the small Island community of Inis Mór to one of the country’s leading suppliers of Authentic Aran Knitwear.

Judy Greene Pottery: Judy Greene Pottery in Galway City is produced using the traditional skills of craft-potters and her store has been enchanting visitors for more than three decades.

Sheep and Wool Centre: Located in the picturesque village of Leenane, snugly situated at the head of Killary Harbour. The village was once a thriving wool handcraft 100 years ago and today in the Sheep and Wool Centre the special arts of carding, spinning and weaving are shown in live demonstrations.

Connemara Blue Artisan Glass: Connemara Blue creates handcrafted and kiln-fused glass pieces in their workshop in Clifden, the 'Capital of Connemara'. As well as their own unique glass pieces and gifts, they also offer a glass making workshop.. the perfect rainy day activity!

The Whitethorn Gallery: One of the best art galleries in the West of Ireland, The Whitethorn Gallery in Clifden showcases work by some of the finest contemporary artists that Ireland has to offer.

Galway Irish Crystal: Nestled in the heart of the West of Ireland along The Wild Atlantic Way, the premier gift-ware brand showcases its wide and expanding range of giftware in a magnificent Georgian Building.