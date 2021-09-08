Enjoy authentic Italian food at La Collina, Salthill, Galway

La Collina offers a wide range of delicious home-style Italian food in the town of Salthill, a seaside resort on the northern shore of Galway Bay.

The award-winning restaurant creates house-made fresh egg pasta using traditional cooking techniques, and the freshest of produce available.

They serve veal, chicken, and seafood dishes, as well as their popular steaks, and entree dishes, and don't forget about their traditional pizzas, which started it all!

In Italy, family and friends getting together around the dinner table eating a satisfying home-cooked style meal is an important part of every day. It's a place where family and friends can all come together, share a good conversation, funny stories and experiences, in a relaxed friendly environment.

La Collina's aim is to bring to you a warm, inviting, friendly environment for the whole family to enjoy and to share with us our passion for good food, good wine, and good times.

