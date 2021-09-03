High King Tours is a family-run tour company that provides a guided tour to the village of Cong, Co. Mayo and the surrounding area.

Join High King Tours local guides in discovering Cong village and the surrounding areas. Marvel in the beauty of Ashford Castle and its impressive grounds and gardens.

Travel back in time to The Royal Augustinian Abbey of Cong and walk in the footsteps of Ireland’s Last High King Rory O’Connor.

Take in the peaceful tranquility of Cong village before relaxing abroad on The Isle of Inisfree with Corrib Cruises as you absorb the stunning scenery of Lough Corrib.

Travel by Mercedes Mini-Bus, in a small group limited to 15 passengers ensuring a comfortable, personalized experience. Local guides provide a quality tour using wide local knowledge and personal stories of the area.

Time off the bus is also given throughout the tour to listen to the local stories, eat, drink, take photos or explore the beauty of Cong village.

Find out more about High King Tours here.