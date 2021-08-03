Ionad Cultúrtha an Phiarsaigh, Rosmuc, Connemara

The visitor center in Ros Muc in the heart of the Connemara Gaeltacht brings visitors on a journey of discovery through the language, culture and landscape.

Ionad Cultúrtha an Phiarsaigh [The Pearse Cultural Center] is located in Ros Muc, in the heart of the Connemara Gaeltacht.

It was here that Patrick Pearse, leader of the 1916 rebellion against British rule, built a summer cottage for himself. Here he drew inspiration for his poems and short stories. The cottage also functioned as a summer school for students from Pearse’s bilingual school in Dublin, St Enda’s.

In the state-of-the-art visitor center, you can explore the things that drew Pearse to Connemara – the area’s unique landscape and the ancient Gaelic culture and language which is still alive today. You will get a warm welcome from our local guides, who are steeped in the local culture and take great pride in it.

A short stroll across the bog will take you to the traditional 3 bedroom cottage set in the stunning landscape of South Conamara cottage. You will find it just as it was when Pearse left for the last time in 1915.

