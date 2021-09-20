The guide to Galway experiences for friends

Our guide of activities for friends venturing together to County Galway.

Pure Skill: Have a fantastic day out with friends at Pure Skill, an indoor sports and leisure activity located in Knocknacarra Galway, only minutes from Galway city centre.

Connemara Championship Golf Links: Nestled between the scenic splendor of the 12 Bens mountain range and the rugged Atlantic Ocean, the beautiful isolated area is the highest-ranked golf course in Galway.

Aran Camping & Glamping: If you and your friends love the outdoors but are not altogether keen on having to ‘rough’ it at campsites, then glamping (glamorous camping) is the perfect choice to experience the benefits of outdoor life without any of the hardships.

Cleggan Beach Riding Centre: Trekking the Connemara coast with the Cleggan Beach Riding Centre is a dream come true. Witness breathtaking scenery, with packages to suit all levels of experiences.

The Dough Bros pizzeria: The Dough Bros in Galway City was set up by two Irish brothers and now it's one of the must-do pizza experiences in Ireland. Enjoy their wood-fired pizza inspired by Naples that uses the best of Irish cheese, charcuterie, and honey to create something distinctly unique and local.

II Vicolo, Lower Dominick St, Galway: Il Vicolo serves up Italian cuisine using the best of Irish and local produce. The restaurant has passion, heart, and soul all mixed together offering rustic Italian fare, with a strong southern influence.

Lally Tours: To explore the magic of Galway with friends use Lally Tours as your local travel operator. Enjoy hop on hop off bus tours of Galway city as well as guided visits to Cong village and explore Cong woods while listening to local folklore.

Pullman Restaurant, Glenlo Abbey Hotel: Ireland’s most unique dining experience. Comprising of two original carriages from the Orient Express, beautifully restored and set on the grounds of the hotel. Enjoy the luxury and splendour of dining in true style and sit by the window seat and take in the spectacular views overlooking Glenlo Abbey Estate and Lough Corrib.

Brown Thomas, County Galway: Shop till you drop at Ireland's leading luxury department store and the Galway store is home to the best in designer fashion, accessories, beauty, and more.

The Village Salthill: The seaside resort on the northern shore of Galway Bay, Ireland hosts one of Europe's longest promenades and is bursting with attractions and amenities for you and your friends.