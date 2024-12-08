As one of the most strikingly beautiful countries in the world, Ireland is no surprise that it is such a popular spot for filming productions – from local Irish cinema to Hollywood blockbusters.

In fact, Ireland’s film sector has boomed exponentially over the last decade, producing critically acclaimed films and television series and earning 15 Academy Award nominations in the past two years alone.

According to Screen Ireland, total production spend in the Irish economy reached a record high of €500 million in 2021, despite pandemic-related challenges facing the industry.

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With that in mind, sports betting and casino site Tonybet decided to investigate which of the 20 Irish filming locations are the most popular, based on Instagram and Google search data, to determine which beautiful locations in Ireland should be at the top of your itinerary this winter.

The study looked at the average number of monthly searches for various terms relating to each location, such as ‘Cliffs of Moher’, ‘Visit Achill Island’, ‘Ashford Castle Ireland’, and the location with its most famous on-screen appearance, such as ‘Skellig Michael Star Wars’.

This was combined with the number of Instagram posts featuring the location’s hashtag, and equal weight was applied to both criteria to create a total index score out of 100.

Top 10 Most Popular Filming Locations in Ireland:

1. Cliffs of Moher

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Coming out on top were the Cliffs of Moher, with an index score of 100 out of 100 - revealing it as the most popular according to both Instagram and Google searches.

The Cliffs of Moher attracted 724,000 Instagram posts and generated a monthly average of 190,740 Google searches globally.

The Cliffs of Moher are sea cliffs in County Clare that run for 14km along the southwestern coast of the Burren region. The vast and rugged landscape is emblematic of Ireland’s natural beauty and will be recognizable to many movie fans, with the scenic spot appearing in beloved classics such as "The Princess Bride" (1987) and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009).

2. Wicklow Mountains

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In second place were the Wicklow Mountains, with an index score of 73.24 out of 100. The mountain range ranked second in Instagram popularity, with 213,000 posts, and generated an average of 27,413 monthly searches worldwide.

The Wicklow Mountains occupy much of central Wicklow County and stretch into the bordering Counties of Dublin and Wexford, creating one of the most spectacular views in Ireland. They’ve often appeared on screen and can be seen in "P.S. I Love You" (2007), "Braveheart" (1995), and the TV show "Vikings."

3. Achill Island

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Ranking third was Achill Island, which received an index score of 69.01 out of 100. This corresponded to 66,900 Instagram posts and a global average of 47,158 Google searches per month.

Achill Island is the largest of Ireland’s isles and is situated off the shore of County Mayo on the country’s west coast. The picturesque area is home to tranquil beaches and a distinct coastline that recently provided the setting for the 2022 film "The Banshees of Inisherin" – which went on to become a critical hit and receive nine Oscar nominations.

4. Powerscourt

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Powerscourt followed in fourth with an index score of 68.26 out of 100. The historic county estate recorded 71,500 Instagram posts in total and an average of 40,865 per month worldwide on Google.

Located in County Wicklow, Powerscourt Estate is notable for its landscaped gardens spanning 19 hectares and the sprawling white mansion overlooking the grounds. The estate is perhaps best known for providing the interior for several scenes in Kubrick’s "Barry Lyndon" (1975) and has lately appeared in films such as "Cocaine Bear" (2023) and "Irish Wish" (2024).

5. Ashford Castle

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Rounding out the top five was Ashford Castle, with an index score of 67.43 out of 100, 42,600 Instagram posts, and an average monthly search count of 58,736 globally.

The medieval fortress sits near Cong on the County Mayo-Galway border and has operated as a hotel since the mid-20th century. While it serves a more contemporary purpose now, it has provided the historic setting for films such as "The Quiet Man" (1952) and the television period drama "Reign."

6. Skellig Michael

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In sixth place was Skellig Michael , with an index score of 60.92 out of 100. The twin-pinnacled crag appeared in 36,000 posts and produced an average of 32,708 monthly searches worldwide.

Also known as Great Skellig, the rocky terrain is one of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Republic of Ireland – and while the slopes are notoriously difficult to navigate, that hasn’t stopped film crews from capturing its unique beauty. Star Wars films "The Force Awakens" (2015) and "The Last Jedi" (2017) catapulted the island to prominence after it featured as Luke Skywalker's sanctuary planet.

7. Malin Head

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Malin Head ranked seventh with an index score of 53.95 out of 100. The coastline recorded 34,500 Instagram posts in total, and a Google search average of 15,464 per month worldwide.

The head is mainland Ireland’s northernmost point, and its dramatic vista left an unforgettable impression on Star Wars moviegoers after its inclusion in "The Last Jedi" (2017). As a place steeped in folklore, it was also the perfect backdrop for "The Northman" (2022) and its depiction of Norse mythology.

8. Lough Tay

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Following in eighth place was Lough Tay, with an index score of 53.02 out of 100, 18,400 Instagram posts, and an average monthly search count of 24,220 globally.

The Lough, also known as Guinness Lake, is situated in County Mayo and provides one of Ireland’s most breathtaking views, despite its small scale of just 0.5 km². Its most famous onscreen appearances include films such as "Braveheart" (1995), "Excalibur" (1981), and TV series "Vikings."

9. Trim Castle

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Taking the ninth spot was Trim Castle, which received an index score of 52.29 out of 100. This was based on 23,500 Instagram posts and a global average of 17,995 Google searches per month.

The ancient fortress is located on the south bank of the River Boyne in Trim, County Meath, and is another Irish location that featured prominently in "Braveheart" (1995), which set the scene for Mel Gibson’s historical epic drama, despite the film’s Scottish setting.

10. Inis Mór

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Completing the top 10 was Inis Mór, with an index score of 50.41 out of 100. Also known as Inishmore, it attracted 27,500 Instagram posts and generated an average of 12,667 Google searches per month globally.

Inis Mór is the largest of the Aran Islands, located in Galway Bay, and was another charming location included among the filming locations of "The Banshees of Inisherin" (2022). Due to the film's success, Inis Mór and the movie’s other production spots have received a surge in interest and tourism – and each location on the list is well worth visiting if you have the opportunity.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Tonybet said:

“With the Irish film industry on an upswing, it’s expected that there will be so much interest in the filming locations of some of the most successful films and TV shows in recent years – but it is excellent news for the Irish tourism industry, nonetheless.

“With Irish actors such as Collin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan, Barry Keoghan, Andrew Scott, and recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy receiving acclaim for their performances in major studio films over the past few years, the Irish film industry has become synonymous with a sense of prestige and widespread online popularity, both of which translate to an intrigue in Ireland and what it has to offer.

“This isn’t limited to niche productions either, and Ireland’s appeal as a filming location has grown exponentially in recent years, which has consequently allowed Irish talent to flourish more than ever. 'The Banshees of Inisherin' produced four Oscar acting nominations alone – almost a quarter of the total acting nominees of that year. Not to mention, the TV miniseries 'Normal People,' adapted from Sally Rooney’s hit novel and starring Emmy- and Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal, has become an instant classic among Gen Z.

“Hopefully, this will only lead to more opportunities for the Irish film industry, and more film crews will consider Ireland when choosing their filming locations. Many of these locations are well worth a visit, even if you haven’t seen the films in which they appear. For those who are cinephiles, a lot of them offer guided tours that share the secrets of producing such iconic films and will be sure to inject the experience with some special movie magic.”

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* Originally published in 2024 and updated in August 2026.