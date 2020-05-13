The world is raving about Normal People, the absolutely fabulous new Hulu series based on Irish author Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name.

If there’s a bad review of the show about the trials and tribulations of young Irish lovers Connell and Marianne, set in Dublin and Sligo, we’ve yet to see it. The critics are fawning and so are house-bound celebrities too.

A few days ago on Twitter, chat show host James Corden pronounced himself floored by the series and its breakout stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. “Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life. Its the best show I’ve watched in so long. @DaisyEdgarJones and @mescal_paul are extraordinary. It’s ALL extraordinary x,” he wrote.

Read more: Irish can’t handle Normal People’s sex scenes

Niall Horan is mesmerized too. “If you ever want to know what it was like growing up in rural Ireland, the first two episodes of ‘Normal People’ is a fair assessment. Think I also might love Marianne,” he tweeted.

Mia Farrow is a big fan – “Btw If you’re looking for a really good series, check out ‘Normal People’. Its beautiful. With brilliant actors. Its on Hulu,” she wrote – and so is Chris O’Dowd, star of his own Hulu show, Moone Boy. “If anyone in them United States needs something to watch, may I recommend ‘Normal People’ on Hulu. Utterly beautiful,” CO’D tweeted.

Fans of Normal People are clamoring for a second series, even though the show ends where the book ends. One of the producers, Ed Guiney, told The Hollywood Reporter that round two probably won’t happen, but that an adaptation of Rooney’s first novel is definitely on the cards.

"We're not thinking about a second season at the moment," Guiney said. "Maybe in the future at some point in time. What we are doing is the same team is adapting Conversations With Friends, which is Sally's first book. Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it's also quite different.”

Read more: Paul Mescal's star-making performance in "Normal People" adaptation