Cillian Murphy has been all over the media in recent weeks thanks to his starring role in the new Christopher Nolan film "Oppenheimer."

Murphy, a native of Co Cork, has enjoyed great success throughout his career on both the small screen and big screen.

Check out these fast facts about Cillian Murphy!

When is Cillian Murphy’s birthday?

Cillian Murphy’s birthday is May 25 (he’s a Gemini!) and he was born in 1976.

Where is Cillian Murphy from?

Cillian Murphy was born in Douglas, Co Cork, and raised in Ballintemple, Co Cork. He has three younger siblings: Páidi, Sile, and Orla.

How tall is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy is 5’9.

Did Cillian Murphy go to college?

Cillian Murphy attended University College Cork in 1996 to study law but failed his first-year exams. Later that year, he branched out into acting.

Who is Cillian Murphy’s wife?

Cillian Murphy’s wife is Yvonne McGuinness, an artist who is originally from Co Kilkenny. The two met in 1996 during one of Murphy's rock shows and later married in 2004.

Does Cillian Murphy have children?

Yes, Cillian and Yvonne have two children together. Both were born in London, one in 2005 and another in 2007.

Where does Cillian Murphy live?

Cillian Murphy and his family currently live in Dublin, Ireland after living in London for a number of years.

While the doting parents go to great lengths to keep their family life private, Murphy did reveal in 2022 that the family moved from England back to Dublin because his children were starting to develop “very posh English accents."

What are Cillian Murphy’s most popular movies?

Cillian Murphy’s first movie role was in 2001’s "Disco Pigs," an Irish film.

In 2002, he starred in Danny Boyle's "28 Days Later," which is considered his first mainstream film.

In 2003, he appeared in the Oscar-nominated "Girl with a Pearl Earring" alongside Scarlett Johansson, and "Cold Mountain," alongside Renée Zellweger and Jude Law.

In 2005, Murphy teamed up with Christopher Nolan for the first time to star as Dr. Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow in "Batman Begins." The Irish actor also starred in the surprise hit "Red Eye" that year.

In 2006, Murphy got back to his roots, starring as Damien O'Donovan in "The Wind that Shakes the Barley," an Irish movie about two brothers fighting during the Irish War of Independence.

In 2008, Murphy and Nolan teamed up again for "The Dark Knight," in which Murphy reprised his Scarecrow character. Murphy was back again as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow in Nolan's 2012 sequel "The Dark Knight Rises."

In 2010, he starred in the critically acclaimed "Inception," which won a slew of awards, including four Oscars.

In 2017, Murphy had a small role in "Dunkirk," also from filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

In 2021, he featured in "A Quiet Place Part II" alongside John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

His latest film "Oppenheimer," another collaboration with Christopher Nolan, arrives in theaters on July 21. The film is already generating Oscar buzz for the Irish actor.

On the small screen, Murphy portrayed Tommy Shelby in the hit drama "Peaky Blinders."

Did Cillian Murphy write a book?

Kind of! In 2022, Murphy edited "Ionbhá: The Empathy Book for Ireland," which features a collection of poems, essays, and thoughts from well-known Irish figures.

What awards has Cillian Murphy won?

In both 2017 and 2018, Murphy won the Best Actor in a Lead Role - Drama IFTA for his turn as Tommy Shelby in the smash hit "Peaky Blinders."

In 2006, he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor Golden Globe for his role in "Breakfast on Pluto."

Surprisingly, the talented Irish actor has yet to land an Oscar nomination, though that may change this year thanks to "Oppenheimer."

How much is Cillian Murphy worth?

Cillian Murphy is reportedly worth $20 million.

What's your favorite Cillian Murphy film or tv show? Let us know in the comments!