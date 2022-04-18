Irish actor Cillian Murphy has revealed why he moved back to Ireland with his family after spending 14 years in London.

"The Peaky Blinders" star said he moved his family back to Dublin because his children were starting to develop “very posh English accents."

Murphy told the Armchair Expert podcast that it was nice to come home to Ireland after spending such a long time away.

“We were in London for 14 years,” said the 45-year-old Corkman. “Both our kids were born there and we only came back to Dublin in 2015.

“I don’t know, it's kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home – that seems to be a common narrative for Irish people.

“And then we wanted the kids to be Irish. They were sort of at that age where they were pre-teens, they had very posh English accents and I wasn’t appreciating that too much so we decided to come back.

“And you know, parents are at a certain age … it was just a nice time to come home.”

When asked if he would ever consider moving to Hollywood, he said: “I love visiting and I love the food and I do love the weather.”

“I don’t know, I just feel European. I just feel Irish. I’d feel like a bit of an interloper if I lived in California. I couldn’t envisage living there permanently.”

Murphy will next play "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, "Oppenheimer."

The film has already begun production and is expected to release next year, Newstalk reports.