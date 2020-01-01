Two Irish passport holders test positive for coronavirus on quarantined ship in Japan

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that two Irish passport holders have tested positive for coronavirus in Japan as it provides consular service to other Irish on the Westerdam docked in Cambodia.

New true-crime podcast - An Irish homeless serial killer in London

New podcast: A homeless Irishman kills multiple times without detection, unseen in a world where nobody seems to care.

Cork scientists find antibiotic alternatives in sheep feces and human skin

Scientists have discovered new antimicrobials found on human skin and sheep feces could be used as biological tools to control harmful bacteria.

Jack Black drinking Guinness in Dublin has sparked a hilarious new meme

Jack Black showed his love for Dublin and Guinness in a recent Instagram post and, in turn, kicked off a hilarious PhotoShop challenge over on Reddit.

Where’s the most perfect place in the world to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

To have a St. Patrick’s Day you’ll never forget, you’ll want to be right in the heart of it all: in Ireland, in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse.

