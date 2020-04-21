The Irish comedy classic Father Ted first aired on this day, April 21, 1995, 25 years ago! Test your Craggy Island knowledge with this A Christmassy Ted quiz

It's hard to believe but it was 25 years ago today that Father Ted, the brainchild of Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews, first aired making Ted, Dougal, Jack and Mr. Doyles permanent fixtures in the Irish psyche.

First broadcast on Channel 4 on December 24th, 1996 the episode, ‘A Christmasy Ted’ is the longest in the show's collection and has also become an annual must-watch for many Irish families.

With this in mind, we've put together what we believe to be the biggest quiz ever created on the Father Ted classic, A Christmassy Ted. Enjoy.

Looking for a clue? NO CLUES!