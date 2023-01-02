The New York Irish Center has paid tribute to figures in the Irish and Irish American communities who passed away in 2022 with a special memorial video.

The video, shared on December 31, was produced by Turlough McConnell and edited by Tajh V. Lewis for the New York Irish Center.

The memorial video features the song “John O’Dreams" by Bill Caddick and performed by Mick Moloney who was among the people the Irish American community said goodbye to in 2022.

“We dedicate this tribute to all in the New York Irish community we lost this year whose lives helped shape our own,” the New York Irish Center said.

“May god rest their noble souls.”

An Irish American Farewell - 2022 In Memoriam from the New York Irish Center:

Irish and Irish Americans who passed in 2022: