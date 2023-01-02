The New York Irish Center has paid tribute to figures in the Irish and Irish American communities who passed away in 2022 with a special memorial video.
The video, shared on December 31, was produced by Turlough McConnell and edited by Tajh V. Lewis for the New York Irish Center.
The memorial video features the song “John O’Dreams" by Bill Caddick and performed by Mick Moloney who was among the people the Irish American community said goodbye to in 2022.
“We dedicate this tribute to all in the New York Irish community we lost this year whose lives helped shape our own,” the New York Irish Center said.
“May god rest their noble souls.”
An Irish American Farewell - 2022 In Memoriam from the New York Irish Center:
Irish and Irish Americans who passed in 2022:
- Baroness May Blood - Northern Ireland politician
- Pauline Bewick - Artist
- Aoife Beary - Public safety activist
- Dr. Kevin Cahill - American Irish Historical Society
- Thomas Cahill - Author of “How the Irish Saved Civilization”
- Susan Bentley - Community member
- Damian Casey - Tyrone hurler
- Pat Caroll - Emmy and Grammy-winning actress
- Tom Collins - Filmmaker
- Sister Patricia Daly - Socially responsible investment activist
- John Dunleavy - Former chairman of the NYC St. Patricks Day Parade
- Noel Duggan - Clannad musician
- Páraic A Feeney - New York Irish Center board member
- Suzanna Geraghty - Actress
- Angela Lansbury - Stage and screen actress
- David McCullough - Historian
- Bob McGrath - Actor, “Sesame Street”
- Ashling Murphy - Music teacher
- Dervla Murphy - Irish cyclist and author
- Redmond Óg Murphy - Gaelic footballer
- Mary Ryan Munisteri - Screenwriter “Ryan’s Hope”
- Michael John O'Connor - Ireland's oldest man
- Brian O’Doherty - Artist, aka Patrick Ireland
- PJ O’Rourke - Humorist / journalist
- Melanie Clark Pullen - Actress
- Vicky Phelan - Irish health care campaigner
- Dillon Quirke - Tipperary hurler
- Monsignor Thomas Shelley - Historian
- Tom Springfield - Singer / songwriter
- Dennis Smith - Firefighter & author
- Pete St. John - songwriter “The Fields of Athenry”
- David Trimble - First MInister of nI
- Mick Moloney - musician, historian
Comments