Damian Casey's family and friends gathered in Dungannon, Co Tyrone on Sunday to pay their final respects as the 29-year-old was laid to rest.

Casey, who tragically died in a pool accident at a hotel in Spain on June 17, was described as "a leader, an ambassador, and an absolute gentleman" at a funeral service at St. Patrick's Church in Dungannon on Sunday.

Wearing club and county GAA jerseys, Casey's teammates formed a guard of honor as mourners arrived at the church, while "You Raise Me Up" was played as Casey's coffin was carried into the church.

Parish priest Fr. Kevin Donaghy said Casey's life was one "well packed with goodness and decency", adding that the Tyrone hurler "gave of his best in everything he did".

"He was an accomplished pupil and student at all stages and a successful work colleague who was highly regarded by everyone he encountered," Fr. Donaghy said during the service.

“Damian had a love and interest for all sports but latched on in his early years to his mother's attachment to Manchester United.

"An inspirational leader... a man of integrity and honor. In all his games as a hurler, he was never once sent off the field of play. He never played a game in which he didn’t contribute to the score."

Mourners heard how Casey contributed 14 points in Tyrone's Nicky Rackard Cup final win over Roscommon last month in what was his final appearance for his county.

The performance was described as a "classic example of his outstanding performance on the field".

Casey has been described as "Tyrone's greatest ever hurler" in the wake of his tragic death.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Dungannon to pay their respects when Casey's body was repatriated from Spain.

His GAA club Eoghan Ruadh said words "cannot express" how devastating the news of his death was.

Casey is survived by his parents Sean and Susan and sisters Louise and Catherine.

