Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey has died aged 29 following a tragic accident in a swimming pool in Spain on Friday.

Casey, who is regarded as one of the best Tyrone hurlers of all time, was in Spain for a wedding, which was due to take place on Saturday.

The Dungannon native has been playing for Tyrone since 2012 and recently scored 14 points in their 1-27 to 0-19 win over Roscommon in the Nicky Rackard Cup final in May.

In a short statement on Twitter, Tyrone GAA described Casey as a "special gift to Tyrone and to hurling".

"We were the richer for his presence and are the poorer for his passing," Tyrone GAA said on Twitter.

Michael Kerr, chairman of the Tyrone County Board, said the news of Casey's death was "beyond belief".

"Someone who brought honor, delight, and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole county, and far beyond, is gone and it's so hard to take in," Kerr said in a statement.

Ulster University Gaelic Academy said it was "profoundly sad" to learn of Casey's death, while the Gaelic Players Association tweeted that players across Ireland were "devastated" for Casey's family and friends.

Damian Casey

We are profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Damian, esteemed graduate of UU & Fitzgibbon hurler. We extend our deepest sympathy and offer our sincere condolences to the entire family circle at this very sad time.

"Damian stood out as a person & leader. On the pitch, he was a magician of rare skill," the GPA said on Twitter.

