Every Irish American kitchen has its own notion of what belongs on the Thanksgiving table, and most of them involve rather more potato than the Pilgrims ever intended. Before the shopping list is finalized, there is room for a few additions from home, including a centerpiece bird that was feeding Irish families long before turkey arrived in the 17th century.
Have you ever wondered how to put an Irish twist on your traditional Thanksgiving dinner recipes? Here are some ideas to add some Emerald green to your table over the holiday period.
Classic Irish vegetables
Why not replace the usual vegetables that everybody uses at Thanksgiving with some Irish classics? Use turnips instead of butternut squash, colcannon instead of green beans, and green cabbage instead of kale. And don’t forget, the more potatoes included, the better!
Here are some great colcannon and cabbage recipes:
- How to make traditional Irish colcannon
- All the Irish potato recipes you could ever need
- Irish sweet potato colcannon for Thanksgiving
- The perfect recipe for Irish-style cabbage
A Thanksgiving goose
To give your turkey a distinctly Irish flavor, make sure there is plenty of sage and onion stuffing, and roast gravy to go with it. You could even go further and replace the turkey with goose, which was traditionally used in Ireland before the turkey was introduced in the 17th century.
Recipes:
- How to roast a Thanksgiving turkey, with tips from our Irish chef!
- Irish goose recipe
- Apple and sausage stuffing
- Thanksgiving roast turkey with sage and onion stuffing recipe
Delectable desserts
For dessert, ditch the pumpkin pie and replace it with something from the Emerald Isle like Bailey’s cheesecake pots or a traditional whiskey cake made with your favorite Irish tipple.
Recipes:
- Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe
- Guinness pumpkin pie recipe
- Thanksgiving Irish whiskey pumpkin pie recipe
- Baileys Irish Cream pumpkin pie
The Irish staples
Keep the Irish theme running throughout the holiday by baking Irish soda bread, ensuring the refrigerator is stocked with plenty of Guinness, and trying out another traditional Irish dish like bacon and cabbage or Irish stew.
Recipes:
- Traditional Irish brown bread recipe
- Ireland’s favorite dinner - Bacon and cabbage
- The ultimate Irish Guinness beef stew recipe
- How to use Kerrygold butter to make delectable Irish scones
What's your favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Share in the comments!
* Originally published in 2016, updated in 2026.