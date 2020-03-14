This Irish scone recipe uses Kerrygold butter, ensuring a crumbly and delectable result!

With Kerrygold products reaching record sales in the US, we thought it was high time to explore some recipes using the beloved Irish butter and cheeses.

Made from the milk of grass-fed, never hormone-induced, Irish cows, Kerrygold ultimately yields a product that has a rich, golden texture and smooth, creamy flavor.

The Irish butter is so delicious and purely produced that it’s become trendy to put a dollop in your coffee!

This recipe is a bit more traditional though – salted Kerrygold butter makes this classic Irish scone recipe extra delicious, keeping them moist yet light.

These delicious baked goodies make a strong case for scones becoming part of a traditional Irish breakfast. Topped with jam or preserves they could almost be breakfast all on their own.

Irish scone recipe using Kerrygold butter

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups (about 8 ounces) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar, plus additional for sprinkling over tops

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons (2 ounces) cold Kerrygold Salted Butter, cut into pieces

1/3 cup raisins

1/2 cup whole milk

1 large egg, plus additional beaten egg for brushing over tops

Method:

Heat oven to 425° F. Sift together flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl. Using fingertips or a pastry blender, rub or cut the Kerrygold Butter into flour mixture to form coarse crumbs. Add raisins. Whisk together milk and 1 egg. Make a well in the flour mixture; pour in milk mixture. Using a fork, stir just until soft, moist dough is formed.

Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface; gently knead 1 or 2 times to incorporate loose pieces of dough. (Do not over-knead.) Pat dough to 1 1/2-inch thickness. Using well-floured 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter or bottom of a glass, cut out about 6 rounds, recombining scraps as necessary. Place rounds on a lightly buttered baking sheet. Brush tops with additional beaten egg; sprinkle with additional sugar.

Bake until golden brown, about 14 to 17 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking for more even browning. Serve warm with Kerrygold Irish Butter and jam.

Note: These scones are more muffin-like in texture; dough will be moist and wet, which ensures a tender texture.

For more delicious recipes, visit the KerrygoldUSA website.

