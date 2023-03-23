Are you looking for something hearty, warm, and filling?

If you're looking for a hearty and delicious dish to warm you up on a cold evening, you can't go wrong with a traditional Irish potato and turnip gratin.

This classic dish has been a staple of Irish cuisine for generations, and for good reason – it's simple, satisfying, and packed full of flavor. But why not give this classic dish a twist with a few additions and variations?

This recipe for an Irish potato and turnip gratin with a modern twist that's sure to impress your family and friends.

Potato and turnip gratin recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb white turnips

4-5 medium potatoes

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives

1/2 cup chicken stock

A little kosher salt

Canola oil for frying

Freshly ground pepper

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 to 3/4 cup Kerrygold aged vintage cheddar cheese grated/crumbled.

Method:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Peel the turnips and potatoes and slice them fairly thinly. Rinse them in a colander under running cold water to remove as much starch as possible. Set aside.

Heat a large heavy frying pan and add a little canola oil. Lightly fry the chopped shallots. Do not brown them. Just enough until softened.

Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and blanch the turnips and potatoes for approximately three minutes. Drain and transfer to a frying pan.

Add cream, chicken stock, chives, salt and pepper, and a little cheese. Stir very gently.

Transfer this into the gratin dish and bake for approximately 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the dish with the remaining crumbled /grated cheese and broil until golden.