Are you looking for something hearty, warm, and filling?
If you're looking for a hearty and delicious dish to warm you up on a cold evening, you can't go wrong with a traditional Irish potato and turnip gratin.
This classic dish has been a staple of Irish cuisine for generations, and for good reason – it's simple, satisfying, and packed full of flavor. But why not give this classic dish a twist with a few additions and variations?
This recipe for an Irish potato and turnip gratin with a modern twist that's sure to impress your family and friends.
Potato and turnip gratin recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 lb white turnips
- 4-5 medium potatoes
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped chives
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- A little kosher salt
- Canola oil for frying
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup Kerrygold aged vintage cheddar cheese grated/crumbled.
Method:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Peel the turnips and potatoes and slice them fairly thinly. Rinse them in a colander under running cold water to remove as much starch as possible. Set aside.
Heat a large heavy frying pan and add a little canola oil. Lightly fry the chopped shallots. Do not brown them. Just enough until softened.
Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and blanch the turnips and potatoes for approximately three minutes. Drain and transfer to a frying pan.
Add cream, chicken stock, chives, salt and pepper, and a little cheese. Stir very gently.
Transfer this into the gratin dish and bake for approximately 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the dish with the remaining crumbled /grated cheese and broil until golden.
