Mac and cheese! Because Lord knows we need comfort food and, of course, it's Kerrygold butter's anniversary.

Creamy, salted, beloved Kerrygold Irish butter and the ultimate American comfort food - if this mac and cheese recipe isn't the most perfect combo ever we don't know what is!

Made from the milk of grass-fed, never hormone-induced, Irish cows, Kerrygold ultimately yields a product that has a rich, golden texture and smooth, creamy flavor.

The Irish butter is so delicious and purely produced that it’s become trendy to put a dollop in your coffee, but we’re certain there are even better uses.

Read more How to use Kerrygold butter to make delectable Irish scones

Like this one, for instance!

The ultimate comfort food, mac & cheese is synonymous with fond memories, full bellies, and family. This version incorporates multiple members of the Kerrygold family of grass-fed cow's milk cheeses into a gooey, bubbling crock of Irish flavor. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter adds a creaminess that pushes comfort food into the realm of culinary magic.

Kerrygold Irish mac and cheese recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound macaroni, penne or ziti, cooked tender and cooled

4 tablespoons Kerrygold Unsalted Butter

3/4 cup onion, small dice

Pinch of sugar

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup Kerrygold Aged Cheddar or Reserve Cheddar, grated

1 cup Kerrygold Swiss Cheese, grated

1 1/2 cups Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese, grated

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup breadcrumbs

Method:

Cook pasta according to package instructions and set aside to cool. In a saucepan, melt Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter over medium heat, add onion and lightly season with salt. Add a pinch of sugar and cook onion until translucent.

Add flour and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not cook long enough to color. Whisk in milk and cream and incorporate totally. Bring mixture to a simmer; add bay leaf and cloves.

Reduce burner to low heat. Cook for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off heat and remove bay leaf. Whisk in 1 cup each of the Kerrygold Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses, until incorporated. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. In a large bowl, combine pasta and cheese sauce. Spoon into 2 1/2-quart casserole dish. Combine remaining cheese. Top with grated Dubliner, thyme or any other chopped herb, and a small handful of breadcrumbs. Bake at 375° F for 8 to 10 minutes.

Options:

For an added touch of hearty goodness, add 1/4 cup of cooked and chopped bacon or French ham or 1 1/2 cups of wild mushrooms sautéed in olive oil with chopped shallots and garlic. Adding chopped parsley or another favorite herb is also an easy and tasty option.

For more delicious recipes, visit the Kerrygold USA website.

* Originally published in 2018. Updated in 2021.