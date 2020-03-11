This Irish recipe that uses Kerrygold cheese has our mouths watering!

With Kerrygold products reaching record sales in the US, we thought it was high time to explore some recipes using the beloved Irish butter and cheeses.

Made from the milk of grass-fed, never hormone-induced, Irish cows, Kerrygold ultimately yields a product that has a rich, golden texture and smooth, creamy flavor.

The Irish butter is so delicious and purely produced that it’s become trendy to put a dollop in your coffee, but we’re certain there are even better uses.

Like this one, for instance – Irish stovetop potatoes cooked and crisped to perfection with aged Kerrygold cheddar.

This is a variation on the traditional way of cooking potatoes in a cast-iron frying pan over an open fire. Choose firm-fleshed potatoes for this recipe such as Roosters or Maris Piper as they will keep their shape during cooking and don’t break up. Of course, this recipe could also be baked in the oven if you’d prefer. They’re delicious on their own with just a salad or try serving simply with grilled fish or steak.

Ingredients:

1½ lb potatoes

2 tbsp (1oz) Kerrygold Salted Butter

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 cup (4oz) Kerrygold Aged Cheddar, grated

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Recipe:

Peel the potatoes and slice thinly on a mandoline or with a very sharp knife.

Heat the butter in a heavy-based frying pan that is about 8in (20cm) in diameter and about 2in (5cm) deep. Remove from the heat and cover the bottom with a layer of the potatoes.

Add a layer of onions over the potatoes and another of grated cheese, seasoning generously as you go. Continue these layers, finishing with a layer of potatoes and a sprinkling of cheese.

Cover tightly with tin foil and cook over a very low heat for 45 minutes to 1 hour until potatoes on top are just cooked through when pierced with a sharp knife.

Preheat the grill. Uncover the stoved potatoes and place straight under the grill to cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Serve cut into slices, straight from the pan.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in March 2020.

