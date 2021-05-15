Chocolate? Check! Cookies? Check! Add in a touch of Kerrygold butter and you've got pure magic. Enjoy!

With Kerrygold products enjoying a surge in sales, we thought it was high time to explore some recipes using the beloved Irish butter and this chocolate chip cookie recipe immediately came to mind.

Made from the milk of grass-fed, never hormone-induced, Irish cows, Kerrygold ultimately yields a product that has a rich, golden texture and smooth, creamy flavor.

The Irish butter is so delicious and purely produced that it’s become trendy to put a dollop in your coffee, but we’re certain there are even better uses.

Like this one, for instance - take your classic chocolate chip cookies to the next level with an Irish twist.

Irish Chocolate Chip Cookie with Kerrygold butter recipe

Ingredients:

8 tbsp. Kerrygold Unsalted Butter, cold and cubed (or sliced)

¾ c. sugar

½ c. brown sugar, packed

1 ½ c. unbleached all-purpose flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. aluminum-free baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¾ c. dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 large egg

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Into a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix together butter and sugars on medium speed until pale, about 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a separate bowl. Set aside.

4. Roughly chop chocolate bar. Set aside.

5. To the butter mixture, mix in the egg and extract until evenly incorporated.

6. Turn the mixer off. Add in flour mixture in 2-3 turns, pulsing mixer to combine. When there’s just a slight trace of flour left, add in chocolate. Continue to pulse until just combined. Over-mixing flour will yield a tough cookie.

7. Using a 2 oz. spring-release ice cream scoop, scoop 6 cookies per baking sheet. They’ll look like scoops of ice cream. Don’t flatten. Bake for 10 minutes. Cookies will seem undercooked straight out of the oven. Allow to continue cooking on the pan for 2 minutes before carefully removing to a cooling rack to cooling completely, at least an hour. I like them best the next day. Store covered in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Notes: If making smaller cookies, reduce baking time by about 2 minutes.

