With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we are going to continue our preparation for the big feast with this delectable stuffing recipe.

For most people, the thing that makes the Thanksgiving meal is the sides, whether it is cranberry sauce out of the can or Aunt Fanny’s green bean casserole.

This year, however, you are going to dazzle your friends and family with a great stuffing made with Italian sausage and apples.

Apple and Sausage Stuffing Recipe

Makes 40 cups.

This savory stuffing recipe makes enough to fill a 14- to 16-pound bird and is always a hit, even with kids. And when made with low-fat turkey sausage, this is a healthy and complete meal in itself.

Ingredients:

2 lb sweet Italian turkey or pork sausage, casing removed

4 tbsp butter

2 large onions, chopped

8 celery stalks, diced

4 Granny Smith or other delicious apples, cored and chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 tsp poultry seasoning

24 cups cubed multigrain bread, cubed and dried in an uncovered bowl overnight

42 cups (or more) low-sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Coat a large skillet with cooking spray. Brown the sausage until cooked through. Remove from heat, transfer to a large mixing bowl, and crumble sausage.

Melt the butter in the skillet and simmer the onion for 2 to 3 minutes, or until translucent. Add the celery, apples, garlic, and poultry seasoning, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add the apple-vegetable mixture to the bowl of sausage, along with the bread; mix well. Moisten with the chicken broth and season with salt and pepper. Cool completely before stuffing the turkey.

Chef Gilligan’s tip: Stuffing can be cooked separately in a large glass casserole dish, but more stock may be needed to replace the moisture that usually comes from the turkey cavity.

*Originally published in 2016, last updated in November 2020.

What's your favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Share in the comments!