A no-bake Irish cream liqueur and chocolate treat! What’s not to like? And you can make them in advance for a special dinner party.

These no-bake cheesecake pots are flavored with Baileys Irish cream liqueur and chocolate are just the ideal treat. You can serve them straight away or make them ahead. They’re super quick and easy to make!

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

We used double chocolate Digestive biscuits for the biscuit crumb base, but you could use any type of chocolate biscuit you prefer.

Read more: Guinness cookies with Baileys frosting recipe

Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots

Ingredients

8 (+-140g / 0.59cups) double chocolate Digestive biscuits (in the US, graham crackers are a good equivalent)

360g / 1.5 cups full fat cream cheese, chilled

60ml / 2 fl oz double cream

60ml / 2 fl oz Bailey’s Irish Cream liqueur

100g / 0.42 cups caster sugar

30g / 0.12 cups cocoa powder

To serve

125ml / 4.2 fl oz double cream

½ tsp caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate sprinkles

Read More: Irish apple pie with Baileys ice cream

Method

Roughly chop the biscuits with a sharp knife. Tip: We prefer doing this so that you don’t end up with fine crumbs and powder as you get when you crush them.

Spoon the crumbs into 4x 250ml preserve jars. Set aside. Tip: If you don’t have preserve jars, you could also just use small bowls or drinking glasses.

Place the remaining cheesecake ingredients into a medium-sized bowl. Using an electric mixer beat on low speed just until dry ingredients are combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl then beat again on high speed until the color is uniform and the mixture is smooth and has thickened slightly for 1-2 minutes.

Spoon the cheesecake mixture into the preserve jars on top of the biscuit crumbs, close the lids onto each jar, then refrigerate until serving time. Tip: The quickest and neatest way of filling your cheesecake pots is to use a piping bag. Fill a large piping bag with the cheesecake mixture, cut the end of the piping bag off, and then squeeze the mixture into your preserve jars. Each dessert gets +- 140g of the mixture.

To serve, pour the double cream into a medium-sized bowl with sugar and vanilla extract. Whisk just until thick enough to spoon.

Spoon generous dollops of the whipped cream on top of each cheesecake pot, then decorate with chocolate sprinkles.

Cheesecake pots can be kept in the fridge for up to 3 days, but the biscuit crumb base will lose its crunch after the first day. Still tasty, though!

For more visit www.ilovecooking.ie or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

What's your favorite Irish recipe? Let us know in the comments!

*Originally published March 2018, updated in May 2020.