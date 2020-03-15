Indulge yourself with this super delicious dessert recipe that uses both Guinness and Bailey's!

July 28, has been dubbed Milk Chocolate Day! We can't figure out exactly how but means of celebrating this day are eating chocolate, baking with chocolate or drinking hot chocolate. We've opted for baking these IrishCentral favorites Guinness and Baileys cookies.

The original recipe, on A Beautiful Bite, said these cookies "will have your Irish (or non-Irish) eyes smiling."

Read More: Baileys Irish cream cheese swirl brownies recipe

That sounds about right to us! The three flavors - chocolate, Guinness, and Baileys Irish cream - go perfectly together.

Guinness cookies with Baileys frosting recipe

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 13 mins

Total time: 33 mins

Ingredients:

For the chocolate Guinness cookies:

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temp

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ cup Guinness

2½ cups flour

⅔ cup cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

For the Irish buttercream frosting:

4 cups powdered sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temp

3 tbsp Baileys Irish cream

2 tbsp milk

Read More: Killer chocolate baked Guinness donuts with Irish cream glaze recipe

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cream together the butter, sugar, and eggs, add Guinness and beat in a mixer, on medium, until even and smooth.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.

Add the flour mixture by the tablespoon to the sugar, egg, and Guinness mixture. Mix at a medium speed until it comes together.

Refrigerate for one hour.

Drop a heaped tablespoon onto cookie sheets.

Bake for 13 minutes.

Take out of the oven and let them rest.

Place all the frosting ingredients into a mixer and beat until light and fluffy.

Spread on cooled cookies.

Read More: Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe is out of this world

[Source: A Beautiful Bite.]

What's your favorite Irish recipe? Share in the comments!

* Originally published in 2014, updated July 2019