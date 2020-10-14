In the US, National Dessert Day is October 14! This Irish Cream Dessert Lasagna is an easy and delicious no-bake recipe.

There's nothing better in the wintertime than a nice glass of Bailey's Irish cream, but one chef has upped the ante to make a heavenly dessert that layers Baileys with Oreos and chocolate pudding!

Jillian Hatsumi, the mastermind behind this delectable dessert, writes on her blog A BaJillian Recipes: “You can’t really go wrong when it involves Oreos, creamy chocolate pudding, and fluffy Irish cream filling,” and we have to agree!

“The sweet layers of Irish cream filling and chocolate pudding are nothing short of divine," says Hatsumi. "Irish cream is great on its own, but when you combine it with the richness of chocolate, that’s when the flavor really comes alive.”

Even better? This recipe is no-bake and very simple: “Dessert lasagnas are a lot like trifles, but you don’t need a fancy bowl or trifle dish to serve them in. All you need is a simple 8×8 or 9×9 baking dish,” says Hatsumi.

Check out Hatsumi’s Irish Cream Dessert Lasagna recipe here:

Irish Cream Dessert Lasagna Ingredients:

1 (5.9 oz) box instant chocolate pudding

2 and 1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup crushed Oreos, plus more for topping

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces cream cheese

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup Irish cream*

32 Oreos

Method:

In a medium bowl, whisk the pudding mix and milk together until combined and thickened. Stir in the crushed Oreos; set aside.

In the chilled bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla together until stiff peaks form. Transfer whipped cream to a separate bowl, and return bowl to mixer.

Switch the whisk attachment out for the paddle attachment. Beat the cream cheese and 1/3 cup powdered sugar until combined. Add the Irish cream and continue beating until smooth. Fold in 2 cups of the whipped cream.

Fold 1 cup of the whipped cream into the chocolate Oreo pudding.

To assemble, start by lining the bottom of an 8-inch square dish with half (16) of the Oreos. Spread half of the pudding evenly on top of the cookies. Top with dollops of the Irish cream filling, then spread into an even layer. Repeat the layering with the remaining cookies, pudding, and Irish cream filling. Spread the rest of the whipped cream on top, then sprinkle with crushed Oreos.

Cover and refrigerate overnight to allow the cookies to soften up for easier cutting. Serve with a drizzle of chocolate syrup, if desired.

Hatsumi notes: “You might want to start with 1/4 -1/3 cup, depending on how strong you want the Irish cream flavor to be. A half-cup was perfect for me!”

Thanks to Jillian Hatsumi at A BaJillian Recipes for sharing her Irish Cream Dessert Lasagna recipe!

*Originally published in January 2020, updated in October 2020.

Do you have a favorite dessert recipe that uses Baileys? Let us know in the comments!