The best Irish chocolate? Irish living elsewhere will be dreaming of these bars, brands, and hot chocolate beverages.

Ireland’s chocolate is certainly not as well known as big brands such as Lindt, Godiva, or Toblerone. However, that doesn’t mean it is any less delicious, Irish chocolate is smooth, milky, and addicting.

Europe has some of the best productions of chocolate around and people across the world consume it for the quality taste. Ireland in particular, while not known for its chocolate, produces deliciously milky and smooth products that always have its consumers coming back for more. If you ask any ex-pat from Ireland who moved abroad to the US, one of the first things they will complain about is the quality of the chocolate in America. We decided to share some of Ireland’s most loved Irish chocolate brands that you need to try.

Read more Three-minute chocolate mousse recipe

Butlers Chocolates

Jetting off on holidays? Your holiday starts with a coffee in Butlers Chocolates Café Terminal 1 or 2! #HolidaysStartHere #ButlersChocolates A post shared by Butlers Chocolates (@butlerschocs) on May 28, 2015 at 4:50am PDT

From varying chocolate assortments, truffles, fudge, toffee, chocolate bars, and seasonal novelties; Butlers chocolate will have all of your chocolate needs met.

Cadbury Ireland

A friend with chocolate is a friend indeed! #FreetheJoy #friendship #cadbury #chocolate #friends #sharingiscaring A post shared by Cadbury Ireland (@cadburyireland) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

Cadbury originates in England but they have Irish headquarters across Ireland. Cadbury Ireland produces Dairy Milk Range, Twirl, the Flake bar, and more. Cadbury is loved across Ireland for their variety of milky chocolate bars and just had to be on this list.

Read more Top fun facts about Cadbury’s chocolate

Fry's Chocolate Cream

While Fry’s chocolate is made by Cadbury and originally produced in Bristol England, the Irish are all for the creamy bar. Fry’s chocolate cream was one of the first chocolate bars to be produced, in 1866.

Skelligs

Decorating some very special truffles today.... mmmm... 😍 😋 #skelligschocolate #handmadechocolate #luxurychocolate A post shared by Skelligs Chocolate (@skelligschocolate) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Skelligs produces hand-made chocolates. They have an open-plan chocolate factory in Co. Kerry that can be toured where you can see them make their freshly made treats.

Lily O'Brien's

Based in Co. Kildare, Mary Ann O'Brien, and her team develop mouth-watering chocolate creations using quality ingredients to please her chocolate-loving customers. Mary Ann holds one thing close to her heart and that is her passion for chocolate.

Read more Will we soon be importing all our favorite chocolate from Ireland?

The Truffle Fairy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Truffle Fairy (@thetrufflefairy)

From chocolate truffles, fudge, bars, chocolate eggs, and cakes, the Truffle Fairy has everything your chocolate-loving heart desires.

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland

Got this #Chocolate #flower today #lovechocolate #TheChocolateGardenOfIreland #ChocolateFlower #Milkchocolate #WhiteChocolate 🍫🍫🍫🍫🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼🌻🌻🌺🌺🌹🌹 A post shared by Stacey Greene (@staceydeezee96) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:34am PDT

The Chocolate Garden of Ireland location has a boutique café, play area, visitor experience, and even workshops to learn the ins and outs of chocolate making. They even ship worldwide to fuel your chocolate needs. There are endless options for their award-winning Chocolates and Premium Ice Cream.

Chocolate is glorious in all its forms but we should definitely invest more of our money into our Irish brands of chocolate because I mean, just look at them.

What’s your favorite Irish chocolate brand? Let us know in the comments.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.