As the world deals with the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak there's only one thing for it! Start whipping up some comforting Irish recipes to enjoy while social distancing.

As most of Europe and a great deal of the United States and Canada are on lock-down the elves at IrishCentral HQ have been socially distancing ourselves for almost a month now. What have we been doing? Cooking!

Whether you're planning on having a full sit down Irish meal or just fancy trying something new, need a bowl of comforting potatoes with Kerrygold butter or need something sweet to treat yourself we have the recipe for you!

There's nothing like a homemade meal to bring comfort during these unnerving times. So whether you're isolating along or with family and friends, why not whip up a little something Irish and be grateful for what we have.

Here are just some, start, mains, dessert and drinks ideas to keep you sane during the COVID-19 quarantine:

Starters:

- Smoked salmon and crab roulade

- Guinness French onion soup recipe

- Corned beef and cabbage spring roll

- Irish potato and cheese soup recipe

Main course:

- Corned beef and cabbage with parsley sauce recipe

- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

- Shepherd's Pie recipe

Sides:

- Irish-style cabbage

- Traditional colcannon recipe

- Irish stovetop potatoes with Kerrygold cheese and butter

- Gratin with wild garlic and Irish cheese

Dessert:

- Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe

- Celtic apple crumble with Irish whiskey cream sauce recipe

- Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe

- Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe

Drinks:

- Irish whiskey hot toddy

- Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey cocktail

- Guinness’ classic black velvet cocktail

