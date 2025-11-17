Thanksgiving dinner gets all the glory, but there is no reason to wait until evening to start celebrating. These pumpkin pancakes fill the kitchen with the smell of autumn spice before anyone has even thought about the turkey, and a scattering of chocolate chips lets you write names or a festive greeting straight onto the batter in the pan.

As the leaves paint the world in hues of red and gold, and the air turns crisp, there's no denying that November has arrived. It's a month of transition, a bridge between the warmth of autumn and the anticipation of winter.

What better way to welcome the season than by indulging in the perfect November breakfast—fluffy, flavorful, and utterly irresistible pumpkin pancakes?

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Pumpkin is the undisputed hero of fall flavors, and incorporating it into your morning routine is a delightful way to celebrate the season.

Not only does pumpkin add a velvety texture to pancakes, but it also brings a rich, earthy sweetness that complements the spices we associate with autumn—cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

Picture this: you step into the kitchen, and the air is filled with the warm, comforting aroma of pumpkin and spices. That alone is reason enough to whip up a batch of pumpkin pancakes. The scent lingers, creating a cozy atmosphere that invites everyone to the breakfast table. It's a sensory experience that sets the tone for the day ahead.

Pumpkin pancakes recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Method:

Stir together flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, and salt.

In a separate bowl, lightly beat together the milk, egg, pumpkin, and oil.

Stir the flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture, blending just until moistened.

Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat.

Pour batter, 1/3 cup at a time, onto the prepared griddle.

Add chocolate chips in the desired pattern (e.g., the kids' names, Happy Thanksgiving, etc.).

Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook until the other side is golden brown, about 5 minutes per side.

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* Originally published in November 2010 and updated in 2026.