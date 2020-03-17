This St. Patrick's Day, March 17, as the world deals with the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak there's only one thing for it! Start whipping up some comforting Irish recipes to enjoy while social distancing.

As most of Europe and a great deal of the United States and Canada are on lock-down the elves at IrishCentral HQ have been socially distancing ourselves for almost a week now. What have we been doing? Cooking!

Whether you're having a full sit down meal this St. Patrick's Day, fancy a trying something new, need a bowl of comforting potatoes with Kerrygold butter or need something sweet to treat yourself we have the recipe for you!

There's nothing like a homemade meal to bring comfort during these unnerving times and as we're all at home anyway this St. Patrick's Day, what better way to mark then day than with a comforting Irish meal for you and your loved ones, who will remain one meter away from you at all times!

Here are just some, start, mains, dessert and drinks ideas to keep you sane during the COVID-19 quarantine:

Starters:

- Smoked salmon and crab roulade

- Guinness French onion soup recipe

- Corned beef and cabbage spring roll

- Irish potato and cheese soup recipe

Main course:

- Corned beef and cabbage with parsley sauce recipe

- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

- Shepherd's Pie recipe

Sides:

- Irish-style cabbage

- Traditional colcannon recipe

- Irish stovetop potatoes with Kerrygold cheese and butter

- Gratin with wild garlic and Irish cheese

Dessert:

- Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe

- Celtic apple crumble with Irish whiskey cream sauce recipe

- Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe

- Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe

Drinks:

- Irish whiskey hot toddy

- Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey cocktail

- Guinness’ classic black velvet cocktail

