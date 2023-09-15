International Irish Dance Day, now in its third year, is an opportunity for everyone to come together as a global collective and share with the world the joy of this dance form.

Celebrated annually on September 17 - halfway to St. Patrick’s Day! - Irish dancers all around the world are invited to create buzz, collaborate with local groups, host Irish dance-themed parties and events, share information about Irish dance, and promote the cultural art form on the big day.

Doing our part for International Irish Dance Day 2023, we here at IrishCentral are sharing our favorite Irish dance moments from over the years!

Let's hear it for the (Irish dance) boys

Just ask the lads of Cairde, whose creative Irish dance choreographies took social media by storm in recent years.

Which is tougher, pro-football or Irish dance?

Pro football player Alex Collins - who tragically died earlier this year - made headlines when he incorporated Irish dance into his training regime. Collins quickly became an ambassador for Irish dance and made sure to champion all kinds of dancers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Collins (@budda03)

Irish dance goes viral

Irish dancer Morgan Bullock went viral in 2020 when she shared a TikTok video of herself Irish dancing to ‘Savage Remix’ by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé. The talented Irish dancer landed a role with Riverdance and even won the prestigious Ireland's Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

this remix has no business being this hard 😩😤 pic.twitter.com/JZQh0jvtg5 — Morgan Bullock (@Morrghan) May 2, 2020

Irish dance gets rollin'

In 2022, TCRG Carmel McKenna at the Munster School of Irish Dance told us about her truly unique 'Reels on Wheels' program where wheelchair users can learn Irish céilí dancing.

Reels on Wheels (c) Wheelchair Céilí Another snippet of ‘Reels on Wheels’ (c) Wheelchair Céilí with Munster Academy of Dance & Munster Wheelchair Hurling Camogie Club 😊 #Munster #dance #irishdance #hurling #camogie #GAA #danceforall #allfordance #danceforlife #ability #CantSeeCantBe Posted by Munster Academy of Dance on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Hollywood gets its newest Irish dance mom

Jenna Dewan is endlessly proud of her daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and her unexpected embrace of Irish dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

This couple really loves Irish dance

You may love Irish dance, but did you meet your fiancee through Irish dance and eventually propose to her on stage during a Riverdance finale and then get married in an Irish castle with some of Irish dance's biggest stars in attendance?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdance (@riverdance)

Weddings really love Irish dance

If you've got an Irish dancer in attendance at your wedding, you're all but guaranteed a thrilling performance.

Forget Flatley, there’s a new Lord Of The Dance in town… We've all seen countless Wedding dance routines but THIS Irish dancing routine is undoubtedly the wedding dance to top them all!! Rob Wilson and Mairead McCargo’s wedding was the occasion in question & the reception took place in the Ramada Hotel in Belfast. Have a look for yourself & SHARE with your friends :-) #ZanniPhotographic #wedding Posted by Suzanne Toal Photography on Tuesday, April 1, 2014

Ed Sheeran, the jig is up!

Irish dancers from The Hession School in Co Galway choreographed a top-notch routine to wow Ed Sheeran.

There's no age limit on Irish dance

Who needs a costume when you can step about in diapers?

Two-year-old shows off his Irish dance moves This might be one of the cutest Irish dance videos out there 😍 Read more about talented Con Holleran here: http://bit.ly/2WAMxQU Posted by IrishCentral.com on Monday, April 1, 2019

The Collegiate Irish Dance Association (CIDA) is going from strength to strength by tapping into a wide community of college students who want to continue, or begin, Irish dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collegiate Irish Dance Association (@collegeirishdance)

Back in 2020, 89-year-old Geraldine Ryan, who was one of the first Irish dance teachers recognized outside of Ireland, celebrated teaching Irish dance for more than 75 years.

85 years of Irish Dance. Geraldine Ryan | Back Roads Geraldine Ryan has been teaching Irish dance in Australia for 77 years. First seen on the dance floor in 1935, the 89-year-old still runs seven classes across Victoria every week. #Backroads #Victoria Posted by ABC Australia on Monday, January 13, 2020

Happy dancing!