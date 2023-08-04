Irish dance stars Meadhbh Kennedy and Owen Jones celebrated their wedding in Co Meath in July after Owen's on-stage proposal after a "Riverdance" show in 2021 went viral.

"Best day of our lives," Owen said on Instagram sharing a simply stunning picture of him and his bride:

Not surprisingly, Meadhbh and Owen's wedding, which was well chronicled on social media, was attended by some of the biggest stars in Irish dancing, including Amy Mae Dolan, Matthew Gardiner, Ellen Tolan, Olivia Allen, Alasdair Spencer, James Keating, Declan Crowley, Aoibheann Walsh, Louise O'Sullivan, and more.

All of those talented Irish dancers in one spot could only mean one thing ... a rousing dance display during the reception!

Harry Walsh shared this clip of Irish dancers at the wedding on social media, adding that the night was "just warming up."

And the night is just warming up... Meadhbh Kennedy from Riverdance married Owen Jones from Lord of the Dance this afternoon in Trim. Could be a late one... Posted by Harry Walsh on Friday, July 28, 2023

Meadhbh and Owen had a tough act to follow after Owen's surprise on-stage proposal after the "Riverdance" finale, in which Meadhbh was starring, at London's Eventim Apollo theater in December 2021.

Taking the mic on stage, Owen said how he and Meadhbh first met six years prior while performing in another Irish dance production, "Heartbeat of Home." The two continued their relationship, despite conflicting touring schedules after she was cast in "Riverdance."

“I’ve never held you back and I wanted you to achieve your dream - boy was I right to, because look at you now.”

The couple must be big fans of Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy because Owen made sure to include some of his lyrics in his romantic speech: “Now that the world is getting back to some sort of normality, we can all see that better days are coming. Watching you up here, you should be so proud. If only you could see yourself in my eyes, you’d see you shine.”

He continued: “I can honestly say that every single moment with you has been an absolute high.

“I wanted to make this as special as possible, and make this an evening we will not forget, and what says I love you more than declaring it in front of three thousand strangers?” The audience and cast erupted into enthusiastic applause.

“I wanted to ask you a very important question, one in which I hope that when we look back on this day you couldn’t stop smiling like the whole way home.”

Owen then drops to one knee and takes Meadhbh’s hand in his. Her overjoyed reaction jumping up and down is a sure sign that her answer was a resounding “yes!”

As was only right, Owen then joined the cast for the world-famous "Riverdance" finale step, joining hands with his beaming fiancee.

Congratulations to the Irish dance superstar couple!