This 'Lord and Lady of the Dance' gave their wedding guests an Irish dance show they'll never forget.

When a 'Lord of the Dance' cast member gets married, you can be sure that the wedding dance floor will play host to a spectacular Irish dance show!

A video posted to Facebook by JP O'Meara, brother of the groom, shows how a number of 'Lord of the Dance' castmembers kicked up their heels when a fellow Irish dancer tied the knot.

Entitled “Lord and Lady of the Dance,' the video was posted by JP O'Meara, from Nenagh, County Tipperary, and has over 11,000 shares.

A source told IrishCentral that O'Meara’s “brother got married last week and he and the wife are former Lord of the Dancers so there was a full troupe of professionals.”

O'Meara admitted in the comments section “I wont lie to ye lads I was crying recording it!!”

And who could blame him?

Check out the amazing Irish dance video here:

The Lord and Lady of the Dance! Publiée par JP O Meara sur Dimanche 3 août 2014

* Originally published in 2014.

