Irish dancer Morgan Bullock, who last year went viral with her Irish dance routine to the hit song ‘Savage,’ has announced that she will be joining the UK tour of Riverdance which begins this month.

Bullock said she "could not be happier" that she was able to announce on August 6 that she's officially joining the Riverdance cast for its UK tour this month.

Could not be happier to officially announce that I will be joining the cast of @Riverdance for the UK tour that is kicking off at the end of this month!! We’ll be performing in 27 cities starting in Nottingham and finishing in Brighton. Who already has their ticket?? — Morgan Bullock (@Morrghan) August 6, 2021

The famous Irish dance show will be touring the UK beginning in just a few weeks on August 27 and wrapping up on December 14 with stops in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, and more.

Riverdance, which last year celebrated the 25th anniversary of its stage debut, is also scheduled to embark on a US tour next year between January and June.

In May 2020, Bullock shared a TikTok video of herself Irish dancing to ‘Savage Remix’ by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

The American’s fancy footwork, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and liked more than 265k times on TikTok to date, went viral and was featured on news stations around the world.

Speaking on RTÉ's Liveline with Joe Duffy just days after Bullock’s video went viral, Padraic Moyles, dance director of Riverdance, extended a generous invitation to the promising Irish dancer.

"Morgan if you're up for it we'd love you to join us in person in Riverdance in Vienna Virginia, next year," said Moyles.

"Oh my God, my heart just dropped,” Bullock replied.

"Morgan, you know the show. We've seen you in training. We want to work with you," he said.

"We want you to perform in the show, in costume, in front of an audience. We're also going to be giving you a scholarship to our academy next summer."

Such was Bullock's impact that she was considered when the Irish government was creating its five-year diaspora strategy.

A spokesperson for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs told the Irish Examiner last year: “Morgan was one of 40 artists to contribute to 'Shades of Green', an online series the Embassy in Washington ran throughout the summer.

“She has already accepted an invitation by Ambassador Daniel Mulhall to contribute to our St Patrick’s Day celebrations next year.

"A gifted artist and deeply intelligent and articulate young woman, she is herself an outstanding ambassador for Irish dance and culture.

“We hope to continue to work with her in the years ahead, as we seek to implement this strategy.”

Bullock first began Irish dancing when she was 10 years old and trains with the Baffa Academy, based in Virginia in the US. Currently a college student, Bullock continues to share her creative Irish dance videos on her TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

