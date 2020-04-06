IrishCentral has compiled our favorite Irish movies, Irish TV, Irish food and drink recipes to keep you entertained throughout social distancing, social isolation, and quarantine.

We know a lot of people in Covid-19 quarantine are going a little stir crazy but we're here to help!

When you think about it, Irish food is hearty and comforting, our drinks are known around the world and considering the size of our small island (the same size as Idaho) we're prolific writers and movie makers.

So during these unbearably uncertain times, IrishCentral invites you to keep it Irish. Sit back, try to relax, and look after yourselves.

Irish movies

There are so many Irish movies that have become cult favorites. The ones we love to hate like PS I Love You and Darby O'Gill and the Little People. And of course the amazing classics like My Left Foot and the hilariously irreverent The Snapper.

With all the great films and TV coming out of Ireland and based around Irish tales you'll be spoiled for choice.

Here are a few lists to help you choose:

Irish home cooking

We know! We know! We're all been comfort eating to excess during the Coronavirus lockdown but what about whipping up a healthy hearty Irish meal? Really food and delicious too.

Here are some ideas for you:

A little something sweet

Of course, no meal is complete without something sweet to follow. From Irish classics like apple pie to delicious squishy cookies, here are some ideas for you with a little "Irish" twist.

Read a classic Irish book

There are some benefits to being on lockdown. Resting up and reading a good book. Here at IrishCentral, we've got plenty of ideas for you. Dip your toe in here and get lost in the stories.

Settle in for the night with your favorite Irish tipple

While you might not be able to head out that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some tasty Irish drinks at home. From Guinness and whiskey to Bailey's cocktails and even champagne here are just some delicious ideas:

* Originally published on March 16, 2020.

How are you coping throughout quarantine? Let us know in the comments!