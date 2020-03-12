With St. Patrick's Day parades and mass gatherings for March 17 called off due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 we're prepared! Here's IrishCentral's guide to St. Patrick's Day at home in self-isolation.

As the world deals with the reality of a COVID-19 pandemic many St. Patrick's Day parades and gatherings, including those in Ireland, the US and across Europe and the globe, having been canceled, it seems that many folks could be in self-isolation this March 17.

Just because you're stuck at home though, doing the responsible thing, it doesn't mean you can't have fun or celebrate your Irish heritage, or love of the Irish spirit, in a very special way.

We've pulled together some great ideas to mark St. Patrick's Day at home this March 17.

St. Patrick's Day movies

There are so many Irish movies that have become cult classics. The ones we love to hate like PS I Love You and Darby O'Gill and the Little People. And of course the amazing classics like My Left Foot and the hilariously irreverent The Snapper.

With all the great films and TV coming out of Ireland and based around Irish tales you'll be spoiled for choice.

Here are a few lists to help you choose:

- The best movies set around St. Patrick’s Day

- The most popular Irish movies

- Top Irish TV shows and movies on Netflix

Decorate a St. Patrick's Day Tree

Never heard of them? Well neither had we but St. Patrick's Day trees are taking off as the latest trend in festive decorations for Ireland's national holiday.

Basically, what we're talking about is your old Christmas Tree redecorated in St. Patrick's Day decorations. Sounds a bit mad but hey, if you're stuck at home for St. Patrick's Day you might as well be festive.

Read more: Are these the best St Patrick’s Day Trees around?

The Quiet Man

This one is an obvious go-to! This John Ford classic, released in 1952, starring Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne, The Quiet Man has long been a St. Patrick's Day favorite for many Irish Americans.

This one is a firm favorite, so snuggle up, grab the family and enjoy some classic Quite Man quote such as "There'll be no locks or bolts between us, Mary Kate... except those in your own mercenary little heart!" We love it!

Read more: The enduring love of "The Quiet Man"

Make a leprechaun trap

This one is pure genius for entertaining the kids. The idea comes from Irish folklore. The story goes that if you capture a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day Eve, you'll be right and have endless supplies of money for the rest of your life.

This one's already popular in the United States where kids craft their own leprechaun traps ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Read more: St. Patrick's Day shenanigans - how to make a leprechaun trap!

Bake leprechaun cupcakes

What could be better than getting your hands messy with the kids? Leprechaun, green, unicorn it doesn't matter how they are decorated what matters is the fun you have making them and of course that delicious Guinness and Baileys chocolate sponge you base them on. Yum!

- How to make leprechaun cupcakes for St. Patrick’s Day

- Green St. Patrick's Day cupcake recipe to make with the kids

Whip up a hearty Guinness Stew

St. Patrick's Day is all about celebrating your Irish root or perhaps for you it's just about celebrating the Irish people. What better way to celebrate any festive day than gather your loved ones around a table with a hearty Irish meal.

Here are some ideas for you:

- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

- Shepherd's Pie recipe

- Traditional Irish bacon and cabbage

Maybe a Bailey's Cheesecake Pot dessert

Of course, no meal is complete without something sweet to follow. From Irish classics like apple pie to delicious squishy cookies, here are some ideas for you with a little "Irish" twist.

- Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe

- Irish apple pie with Baileys ice cream recipe

- Guinness cookies with Baileys frosting recipe

Read a classic Irish book

There are some benefits to being on lockdown. Resting up and reading a good book. Here at IrishCentral, we've got plenty of ideas for you. Dip your toe in here and get lost in the stories.

- Twenty classic Irish books

- Top Irish history books

- The Ultimate Irish Reading List with IrishCentral’s Book Club

- Join IrishCentral Book Club on Facebook for inspiration

Settle in for the night with your favorite Irish tipple

While you might not be able to head out and celebrate with the rowdy rabble like you do most St. Patrick's Day that does mean you can enjoy some tasty Irish drinks at home. From Guinness and whiskey to Bailey's cocktails and even champagne here are just some delicious ideas:

- How to pour the perfect Guinness Draught pint at home

- How to make the perfect Irish whiskey hot toddy

- Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey cocktail

- Guinness’ classic black velvet cocktail recipe

Whatever you do this St. Patrick's Day enjoy your celebrations. Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit!