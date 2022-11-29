The An Post Irish Books Awards, first awarded in 2006, celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible.

Bringing together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers, and librarians – the An Post Irish Books Awards recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.

Brenden Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “Our industry has worked so hard to grow the awards from something quite small into the behemoth it has become today and we are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved through a broad coalition of readers, writers, publishers, sponsors, booksellers, and librarians.

"Some wonderful books have been published this year, many by established literary stars, but also by an astonishing number of talented newcomers who seem to spring fully-formed onto the Irish literary scene every year.

"We are delighted to congratulate the winners with their An Post Irish Book Awards.”

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said: “Books represent the best of us as a nation. An Post is very proud to be associated with the Irish Book Awards. It’s wonderful to celebrate such great writers, illustrators, poets, and bookshops from across the island. I congratulate the winners and all those who were shortlisted.”

The An Post Irish Book Awards public vote was sponsored by National Book Tokens.

On December 7, a one-hour television special hosted by Oliver Callan will be broadcast on RTÉ One which will reveal the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2022, selected by a distinguished panel of judges.

Previous winners of the An Post Irish Book of the Year include Fintan O’Toole for "We Don’t Know Ourselves," Doireann Ni Ghriofa for "A Ghost in the Throat," the late Vicky Phelan for "Overcoming," Emilie Pine for "Notes to Self," John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo for "Atlas of the Irish Revolution," Mike McCormack for "Solar Bones," Louise O’Neill for "Asking For It," Mary Costello for "Academy St," Donal Ryan for "The Spinning Heart," Michael Harding for "Staring at Lakes," and Belinda McKeon for "Solace."

2/2 Our panel of judges have a tough job indeed! The overall winner will be announced on the An Post Irish Book of the Year TV show on @RTE on December 7th - don’t forget to mark your calendar! 😍📚#APIBA #ReadersWanted @Postvox — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 24, 2022

IrishCentral Book Club Looking for Irish book recommendations or to meet with others who share your love for Irish literature? Join IrishCentral’s Book Club on Facebook and enjoy our book-loving community.

Winners of the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022

Eason Novel of the Year

Trespasses – Louise Kennedy

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon

Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year

My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden

Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year

An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina and Karol Daly

Eason Sports Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM

Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle

Dubray Biography of the Year

Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald

Bookselling Ireland Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier

An Post Irish Bookshop of the Year

Bridge Street Books, Wicklow

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

EL – Thaddeus Ó Buachalla

Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year

Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Breaking Point – Edel Coffey

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan

Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year

John Boyne

Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award

Anne Enright