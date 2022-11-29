The An Post Irish Books Awards, first awarded in 2006, celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible.
Bringing together a vast community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers, and librarians – the An Post Irish Books Awards recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.
Brenden Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “Our industry has worked so hard to grow the awards from something quite small into the behemoth it has become today and we are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved through a broad coalition of readers, writers, publishers, sponsors, booksellers, and librarians.
"Some wonderful books have been published this year, many by established literary stars, but also by an astonishing number of talented newcomers who seem to spring fully-formed onto the Irish literary scene every year.
"We are delighted to congratulate the winners with their An Post Irish Book Awards.”
David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said: “Books represent the best of us as a nation. An Post is very proud to be associated with the Irish Book Awards. It’s wonderful to celebrate such great writers, illustrators, poets, and bookshops from across the island. I congratulate the winners and all those who were shortlisted.”
The An Post Irish Book Awards public vote was sponsored by National Book Tokens.
On December 7, a one-hour television special hosted by Oliver Callan will be broadcast on RTÉ One which will reveal the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2022, selected by a distinguished panel of judges.
Previous winners of the An Post Irish Book of the Year include Fintan O’Toole for "We Don’t Know Ourselves," Doireann Ni Ghriofa for "A Ghost in the Throat," the late Vicky Phelan for "Overcoming," Emilie Pine for "Notes to Self," John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and John Borgonovo for "Atlas of the Irish Revolution," Mike McCormack for "Solar Bones," Louise O’Neill for "Asking For It," Mary Costello for "Academy St," Donal Ryan for "The Spinning Heart," Michael Harding for "Staring at Lakes," and Belinda McKeon for "Solace."
Winners of the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022
Eason Novel of the Year
Trespasses – Louise Kennedy
TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year
An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon
Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year
My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden
Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year
An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun
Avoca Cookbook of the Year
The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina and Karol Daly
Eason Sports Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM
Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle
Dubray Biography of the Year
Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior
Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley
Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior
Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald
Bookselling Ireland Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year
Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier
An Post Irish Bookshop of the Year
Bridge Street Books, Wicklow
Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year
EL – Thaddeus Ó Buachalla
Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year
Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton
Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Breaking Point – Edel Coffey
National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan
Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year
John Boyne
Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award
Anne Enright
The Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award honours those who have made a significant contribution to Irish literature.
This year’s recipient is Anne Enright!
