Kelly and O'Brien are staying strong, while Murphy retains the top spot for more than 100 years. Did your Irish surname top the list of the most popular family names in Ireland?

The surname Murphy is still number one in Ireland—even after more than 100 years—followed closely by Kelly and O'Brien. The top Irish surname results come from the most recent figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), who compiled the data from the baby's names registered in 2020.

The CSO found that in 2020, of the 55,958 births registered, 602 babies were named Murphy, 523 under Kelly, and 467 under O'Brien.

Also in the top ten were Ryan, O'Brien, Walsh, O'Sullivan, O'Connor, Doyle, and McCarthy.

According to the CSO, the most popular name in 2020 for newborn boys in Ireland was Jack and for girls it was Grace.

Jack has held the top spot since 2007 with the exception of 2016 when James was the most popular name. This is the first time that Grace has taken the number one spot, climbing from second place in 2018 and 2019. Emily had been the most popular name for baby girls since 2011 prior to this year.

Here are the top 10 family names in Ireland:

Murphy Kelly O'Brien Ryan Byrne O'Connor Walsh O'Sullivan McCarthy Doyle

