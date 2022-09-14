Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Doyle: its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Doyle.

Are you a member of the Doyle family? Know that it's a great Irish name but have always wanted to learn more, like what exactly it means or what part of Ireland it's associated with.

We have all the facts on the Irish surname Doyle here!

Irish derivation of Doyle:

Ó Dubhghaill.

Name meaning:

"Descendant of Dubhghaill (dark stranger)."

Counties associated with the name:

Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Kerry, and Cork.

Coat of arms motto:

"He conquers by strength."

Interesting facts about Doyle:

- Geraldine Doyle was the model of the "We can do it!" posters in WWII.

Famous people with the name Doyle:

- Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930, British writer)

- Brian Doyle-Murray (1945-, American actor and writer)

- Francis Hastings Doyle (1810-1888, British poet)

- Geraldine Doyle (1924-2010, was an American model)

- Jack Doyle (1913-1978, Irish boxer)

- Kevin Doyle (1983-, Irish soccer player)

- Larry Doyle (1958-, American writer)

- Maria Doyle Kennedy (1964-, Irish actress and singer)

Are you a Doyle? Done some family research on your name? Let us know what you've found, or just say hello to your fellow Doyles, in the comments section, below.

*Originally published in 2014. Updated in 2022.