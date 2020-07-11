Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Kelly - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Kelly.
Irish derivation: Ó Ceallaigh.
Name meaning: Descendant of Ceallach," "bright-haired," or "troublesome."
Read More: What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Counties associated with the name: Armagh, Carlow, Clare, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford, Westmeath, and Wicklow.
Coat of arms motto: God is a strong tower to me.
Interesting facts:
- Second most common name in Ireland, behind Murphy.
- There are more Kellys in the US and in Britain respectively than in Ireland.
- Australian sailors whose surnames are Kelly are nicknamed "Ned" after the famed outlaw.
- It is not only in the top 100 surnames in the US but also in the top 100 first names.
Some famous Kellys:
- Gene Kelly (1912-1996, American actor)
- Grace Kelly (1929-1982, American actor)
- Minka Kelly (1980, American actor)
- Ned Kelly (1855-1880, Australian outlaw)
* Originally published in 2014, updated in July 2020.
Read More: Find out the meaning behind your Irish name
Are you a part of the Kelly clan? Let us know in the comments, below!
Comments