Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Kelly - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Kelly.

Irish derivation: Ó Ceallaigh.

Name meaning: Descendant of Ceallach," "bright-haired," or "troublesome."

Counties associated with the name: Armagh, Carlow, Clare, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Tyrone, Waterford, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

Coat of arms motto: God is a strong tower to me.

Interesting facts:

Second most common name in Ireland, behind Murphy.

There are more Kellys in the US and in Britain respectively than in Ireland.

Australian sailors whose surnames are Kelly are nicknamed "Ned" after the famed outlaw.

It is not only in the top 100 surnames in the US but also in the top 100 first names.

Some famous Kellys:

