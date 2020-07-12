Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Murphy - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Murphy.
Irish derivation: Ó Murchadha.
Name meaning: "Descendant of the sea warrior."
Counties associated with the name: Cork, Wexford, Roscommon, and Tyrone.
Coat of arms motto: Brave and hospitable.
Read More: What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Interesting Facts:
- It's the most common name in Ireland. There are well over 50,000 bearers of the name in Ireland alone.
- There are more Murphys in the USA than in Ireland.
- "Murphy's Law" is named after Edward Murphy Jr. It derived from the US Air Force tried to test human tolerance to acceleration, and the project went awry.
- The "Murphy Bed" was the name of the concept to put one's bed in the wall to make space for other belongings.
Some famous Murphys:
- Sean O Murchadha na Raithineach (b. 1700 last recognized head of the Blarney bards)
- Patrick Murphy (b.1834 "tallest man in Europe" at 8'1")
- Charles Francis Murphy (1858-1924 Tammany Hall leader)
- Audie Murphy (1924-1971 most decorated World War II vet)
- Cillian Murphy (1976 Hollywood actor)
- Róisín Murphy (born 1973, Irish electronica singer, songwriter, and producer)
- Eddie Murphy (American actor)
* Originally published in 2014, updated in July 2020.
Read More: Understanding how Irish surnames were created
Are you part of the Murphy clan? Let us know in the comments, below!
Comments