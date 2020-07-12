Everything you need to know about the Irish surname Murphy - its meaning, origins, interesting facts and famous people with the last name Murphy.

Irish derivation: Ó Murchadha.

Name meaning: "Descendant of the sea warrior."

Counties associated with the name: Cork, Wexford, Roscommon, and Tyrone.

Coat of arms motto: Brave and hospitable.

Interesting Facts:

  • It's the most common name in Ireland. There are well over 50,000 bearers of the name in Ireland alone.
  • There are more Murphys in the USA than in Ireland.
  • "Murphy's Law" is named after Edward Murphy Jr. It derived from the  US Air Force tried to test human tolerance to acceleration, and the project went awry.
  • The "Murphy Bed" was the name of the concept to put one's bed in the wall to make space for other belongings.

Some famous Murphys:

  • Sean O Murchadha na Raithineach (b. 1700 last recognized head of the Blarney bards)
  • Patrick Murphy (b.1834 "tallest man in Europe" at 8'1")
  • Charles Francis Murphy (1858-1924 Tammany Hall leader)
  • Audie Murphy (1924-1971 most decorated World War II vet)
  • Cillian Murphy (1976 Hollywood actor)
  • Róisín Murphy (born 1973, Irish electronica singer, songwriter, and producer)
  • Eddie Murphy (American actor)

* Originally published in 2014, updated in July 2020.

