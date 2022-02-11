St. Patrick’s Day 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best yet as we can finally, after two years, come together in person to celebrate the big day.

St. Patrick’s Day, as well all know, has well and truly taken over the month of March with plenty of parades and celebrations quickly filling up the entire calendar.

Irish, Irish Americans, and people with no Irish roots at all will come together to mark the big day with celebrations big and small.

We’ve already shared some stories about local St. Patrick’s Day parades returning for 2022 - from New York to Cape Cod, from Chicago to Hot Springs, from Savannah to Dallas!

With so many parades making their big comeback this year, we want to make sure we have them all covered so everyone can come out and celebrate.

We’re working on a master list of St. Patrick’s Day parades in the US this year.

Where is your local St. Patrick's Day parade? What time is step-off? Where can people sign up if they’d like to participate? Is there a website or social media page where people can learn more?

Email us at Editors@IrishCentral.com with the subject “St. Patrick’s Day Parade” to be included in our forthcoming master list of St. Patrick’s Day parades in the US.

Alternately, leave a comment on this article!

We look forward to featuring all of the wonderful St. Patrick’s Day events returning to the US this year.