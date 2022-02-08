The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade has named Commander Billie J. Farrell of the USS Constitution as its Grand Marshal this year.

Desmond J. Keogh, the Chairman of the Cape Cod St Patrick’s Parade Committee, said in a statement: “On January 21, 2022, Commander Billie J Farrell became The USS Constitution’s 77th commanding officer, and the first woman to serve as commanding officer in the ships 224-year history.

“Commander Farrell is a native of Paducah, Kentucky, and is a 2004 graduate of the US Naval Academy. Over the years, Commander Farrell has had many Naval assignments including USS Vella Gulf and USS San Jacinto. She then returned to the US Naval Academy as deputy director for professional development. From here, Commander Farrell was assigned to the Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, as the deputy. Most recently, she was an executive officer aboard USS Vicksburg.

"As of February 2021, Commander Farrell had received 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 4 Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and 3 Meritorious Unit Commendations!

"The USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat. This ship was built in Boston’s North End. It played a crucial role in the war of 1812 and defended sea lanes from 1797 until 1855. It was undefeated in battle!

"Here’s a little-known fact! This historic ship has ties to Cape Cod. Captain John Percival of West Barnstable, MA, was the only captain of the USS Constitution to circumnavigate the globe. The USS Constitution is now docked in Charlestown, MA.

"We are so honored to have Commander Farrell leading our 2022 parade! So let's give Commander Billie J Farrell, her family, and the ship's crew, a great big Cape Cod Irish welcome on parade day, and congratulate her on this wonderful accomplishment as the first woman Commander of the USS Constitution.”

The theme of this year's Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will be held on Saturday, March 5, is "Scatter Joy." You can register your float or to walk in the parade here, and explore the several sponsorship packages available here.

You can learn more about The Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade on its website and Facebook page.