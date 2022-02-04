The Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day Parade on McLean Avenue finally returns this Saturday, March 19 at 1 pm after two pandemic-related postponements.

"We are delighted to be back after two very long years," Deirdre O'Mara, one of the organizers of the Yonkers St. Patrick's Day Parade, told IrishCentral.

"When we postponed the parade on March 10th, 2020, we were the first one to do so. We moved the parade to Halfway to St Patrick's Day on September 17th of that year, but we, nor the world, knew what we were in for.

"Now, 24 long months later, we are so happy to bring the parade back. It may be different, it may be smaller, it is hard to tell, but my instincts tell me it will be the best parade yet no matter what.

"The joy of being able to come together to celebrate our Irish heritage will only be made better by our new appreciation for things we didn't know we could lose. This is year 67 of the Yonkers Parade and the 65th actual parade. It will be a great day on McLean Ave."

McLean Avenue in Yonkers, New York is nicknamed “The Emerald Mile” and the tight-knit neighborhood has become a home away from home for scores of Irish immigrants - the area is dotted with Irish pubs, Irish restaurants, Irish dance schools, Irish music schools, and nearly every deli and shop is stocked with Irish goods.

Organizers say this year’s St. Patrick's Day event will continue the grand tradition of Yonkers honoring its Irish heritage and contributions to the Yonkers community, as well as Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and the Archdiocese of New York.

Irish American Patricia Donovan McCrudden has been selected as the 65th Grand Marshal for this year’s parade after being involved in the parade committee for decades.

The 2022 Aides to the Grand Marshal are:

Annmarie Acosta – Irish Music and Dance Educator

Reverend Father William Cleary – Chaplain to the Yonkers Fire Department

Joan Henchy – New York Gaelic Athletic Association

Timothy Hodges – Yonkers Police Department

Sean P. Mayer – Ancient Order of Hibernians, Myles Scully Division 1

Richard McSpedon Jr. – Local 3 IEBW, Westchester Mechanics Association

William J. Saich – Ferncliff Manor

Nancy Walsh – Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Our Lady of Knock Division 19

In the lead-up to the parade on Saturday, March 19, the Irish Flag will be raised at Yonkers City Hall on March 1 at 4 pm. The iconic Green Line will be painted on McLean Avenue on March 15th at 11 am, beginning near the Aisling Irish Community Center. The pre-parade mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, March 19 in the St. Barnabas High School Chapel.

Bands and marching units interested in marching in the parade should complete an application online here. Applications must be approved by the Line of March committee.

You can learn more about the Yonkers St. Patrick's Day Parade on its Facebook page.