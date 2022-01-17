Chicago's South Side Irish Parade will return on March 13, following two consecutive years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marchers will journey a one-mile route through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The parade is expected to start at noon, beginning at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street.

Alderman Matt O'Shea of the 19th Ward said he sees no reason not to have the parade this year.

"For the residents of my community, the business owners of my community, this is sorely needed," said Alderman O'Shea, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. "This has been a very difficult 22 months, so I'm really excited to have something positive for them to look forward to."

The historic parade, which began in 1979, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to public health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event organizers are using the hashtag #TraditionMarchesOn in social media posts to mark the parade's comeback

.

Although there was no parade last year, the South Side Irish organization found a new way to celebrate the holiday, reported NBC5 Chicago.

The organization held a home decorating contest, called"Shamrock Our Blocks," to encourage Chicago's South Side to dress houses, light poles and cars in St. Patrick's Day green.

O’Shea said he is looking forward to the community coming together once again to celebrate their Irish pride.

“It’s been quite a long, hard winter — 22 months of this pandemic — and for the neighborhood to be able to come together, for friends and family to celebrate [and] for people from all across the metro area to come to our community” it’s great, he said, according to The Chicago SunTimes.

“The day of the South Side Irish parade ... everybody’s Irish that day. It’s just a wonderful time to celebrate faith, family and heritage.”