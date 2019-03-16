Complete your St. Patrick's Day party planning with these tips

Have a St. Patrick's Day party? Avoid any shenanigans with these food and drink recipes!

We’re sure that many of you will be making the most of March 17, and you may well want to invite some friends and family to an Irish dinner, a party, a session or a hooley.

If you’re planning an Irish-themed bash at any point this St. Patrick's Day season and are looking for some inspiration for how to make it as authentic as possible, or just as green as possible, IrishCentral has some incredibly tasty food and drink recipes for you to try out.

Here’s a look at the essential food and drink you should be serving up at your St. Patrick’s Day party this year:

Wholesome Irish soda bread

Nothing says the 'taste of home' as much as Irish soda bread, in our opinion. Fresh out of the oven and slathered in homemade jelly along with a nice cup of tea is the staple snack when you come straight in the house after a busy day and dinner is still a few hours away.

This recipe will be ideal for St. Patrick’s Day. Why not bake a loaf tonight and bring a few slices along to the parade as a snack?

Read More: How to make Irish soda bread for St. Patrick's Day

Irish Nachos

These may not sound traditionally Irish but, given that they contain all the potatoes, bacon, and cheese you could ask for, they certainly seem Irish to us.

Created in Texas, Irish nachos are fried or baked potato slices topped with all the delicious things you’d expect to find on nachos and some tasty extras (in this case – bacon).

Some of the best St. Patrick’s Day traditions began in the US so we can’t see why this one should be any different.

Read More: How to make Irish nachos for St. Patrick's Day

Guinness and Beef Empanadas

Another St. Patrick’s Day meal that may not strike you as Irish, but these little pastry treats will keep you going through all the fun and festivities and will go great with a pint of Guinness.

Empanadas are a stuffed bread or pastry, either baked or fried. These stuffed warm treats are native to Latin America, but are very similar to what the British might call pasties and in our opinion are a fantastic way of wrapping meats and veg in pastry. Perfectly suited to Guinness-soaked beef!

Read More: Guinness and beef empanadas recipe for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish Guinness Stew

While Irish stew is a more traditional meal than empanadas, this Guinness take on the classic will make your St. Patrick’s Day dinner just that little more exciting.

This hearty Irish meal is sure to remind any Irish person of their home and childhood. We can sense the oncoming feeling of warm content that comes from a great Irish stew already.

Read More: The ultimate St. Patrick's Day recipe- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

Shepard’s Pie

Simple but perfect and sure to keep everyone happy with plenty of meat and spuds. Accompany this dish with shed loads of Kerrygold butter and a pint of milk and you’ll be in heaven this St. Patrick’s Day.

Who knew a bit of minced beef and a few potatoes and carrots could cause so much happiness?

Read More: Shepherd's Pie recipe for the quintessential St. Patrick's Day meal

Homemade Irish Cream

Will you spend hours in the cold watching the parade go by? Will you need something to warm you up quickly? Then you're well advised to whisk up some homemade Irish Cream the night before so you can put your feet up, relax, and have a sip of something delicious while you all tell stories of your day.

This creamy, boozy treat will liven up any party or can be added into your coffee as well.

Read Move: How to make homemade Irish cream

Bailey’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pie

Summer may be a few months away yet, but we still need something tasty to eat alongside all that apple pie on St. Patrick's Day and this Bailey’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pie is the perfect March 17-friendly recipe with an Irish twist.

The Bailey’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pie is sure to have your friends coming back for seconds. Your mouth should be watering at the very sound of this dessert.

Read More: Bailey’s chocolate chip ice cream pie recipe

Guinness Jameson ice cream float

With the great desserts already on this list, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one, but why not make this ice cream float soaked in Guinness and Jameson your second dessert course? It is St. Patrick’s Day after all. Treat yourself!

We can’t get enough of this heavenly treat and we’re sure once you’ve tried it you’ll be making it for many St. Patrick’s Days to come.

Read More: Out of this world Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe

Guinness and Bailey’s Cupcakes

These St. Patrick’s Day goodies are a firm favorite on March 17. These treats are a celebration of two of Ireland’s greatest brands: Guinness and Baileys.

If you’re visiting a party and don’t want to turn up empty-handed, whip up a batch of these beauties and you’ll be everyone’s most-favored guest. Maybe not suitable for our under 21s, but they are a divine adult take on the cupcake classic.

Read More: Guinness and Baileys Irish cupcake recipe

Homemade Alcoholic Shamrock Shake

While the McDonald’s versions may be around for a limited time only, you can create your own alcoholic take on the March classic any time and as often as you wish.

You'll need vanilla vodka, Crème de Menthe, low-fat vanilla ice cream, grated dark chocolate, and a few sprigs of mint to make this delicious shake, which will be ready in no time.

Read More: Homemade alcoholic Shamrock Shake recipe for St. Patrick's Day

Irish flag shots

If you are going to indulge in any kind of alcoholic shots this St. Patrick’s Day season, stay away from the offensive Irish Car Bombs and indulge in these much more patriotic tricolor flag shorts.

Containing crème de menthe, Baileys Irish cream and Grand Marnier, it’s sure to impress.

Read More: How to make an Irish flag shot for St. Patrick's Day

Sláinte!

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day recipe? Let us know in the comments!