Whether you’re whipping up a batch for a filling Irish lunch or you’re entertaining guests, these little pastry treats will definitely keep you going.

In case you’re not familiar - empanadas are a stuffed bread or pastry, either baked or fried. These stuffed warm treats are native to Latin America but are very similar to what the British might call pasties. An ingenious way of wrapping meats and veg in pastry, the canny invention actually dates back to the 13th century.

Guinness and beef empanada recipe

* Makes 16

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

0.5 cup onion, finely chopped

2 medium-sized potatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

0.5 cup peas

1 bottle Guinness Stout

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 packs of deep-dish pastry shells (4 shells total) or your favorite pie pastry recipe doubled.

Milk

Method

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grease a baking pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown the beef and onion then stir in the vegetables, thyme, Guinness, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings.

Bring the mixture to the boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Roll out the pastry dough and cut out 16 – 5-inch rounds and 16 – 5.5-inch rounds.

Spoon the filling onto five-inch rounds, brushing milk around the edges and cover with the 5.5-inch rounds and press with a fork to seal.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes and serve warm.

Enjoy!

H/T: Frugal Mom Eh?