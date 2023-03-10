Just in case you weren’t already completely enamored with Irish actor Paul Mescal, he’s only gone and revealed that he’s rooting for Colin Farrell at the Oscars, despite being nominated in the same category.

Mescal was recently chatting with Newstalk’s John Fardy, who remarked: “You’re up against another Irish man - it must be a heartache that you get an Oscar nomination and you’re both going to wear the Irish flag?”

“There’s no heartache in that,” Mescal interjected with a bit of a chuckle.

“I’m flying the flag for Colin, to be honest.

“I think his performance in ‘Banshees’ is just one of my favorites in quite a while, so to get to be nominated in a category with him is - I take great pride in that.”

Both Mescal and Farrell are nominated in this year’s Best Actor category at the Oscars, Mescal for “Aftersun” and Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Mescal’s Oscar nomination, which was considered a bit of a surprise, is the latest notable event in the 27-year-old's speedy rise to fame, which kicked off in earnest after his BAFTA-winning turn in Hulu’s 2020 series “Normal People."

Aside from “Aftersun,” Mescal's had critically acclaimed performances in “The Lost Daughter” and “God’s Creatures," and last month he wrapped up a stint on London’s West End for “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Meanwhile, a teaser trailer for his latest project “Carmen” recently dropped:

Only time will tell if more Oscar nominations are in the future for the Kildare actor who made his television debut in an Irish sausage commercial!

Meanwhile, Mescal has a wealth of Irish talent he is likely to be "flying the flag" for at the Oscars on Sunday.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" scooped nine nominations across eight categories, including Farrell in the Best Actor group, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson in the Best Supporting Actor category, and Kerry Condon in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The Irish-language film "An Cailín Ciúin" ("The Quiet Girl") is nominated in the Foreign Language Film category, and "An Irish Goodbye" is nominated in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

Additionally, Irish editor Jonathan Redmond is nominated in the Best Editing category for "Elvis," while Irish animator Richard Baneha is nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The 95th Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday, March 12.